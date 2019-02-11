Local wrestlers win super sectional championships

A pair of local high school wrestlers finished in first place at the North Super Sectional Tournament last Saturday (Feb. 9) at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Competing in the 126-pound weight class, Gadsden City junior Samuel Jaggears posted a 2-1 decision over Sparkman’s Cordell Ellison. Jaggears improved to 40-1 on the season.
In the Class 1A-5A 120-pound final, Southside sophomore Jacob Dease (pictured above) earned a 7-3 decision over Arab’s Bronson Jackson. Dease raised his season record to 52-5 with the victory and helped the Panthers tie for fifth place overall with 140.5 points.
Both wrestlers advanced to the AHSAA State Tournament this week in Huntsville.
