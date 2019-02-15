People of Etowah - Cole Howard

Name: Cole Howard

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Fort Payne.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the owner and operator of Blue Jug of Gadsden.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“Upon graduating from JSU, I pondered as to what career I would apply myself to. I earned a BS in accounting; however, I knew this would not be the direction for me. In my hometown there is Blue Jug Alkaline water store, and my family and I have been drinking their water for a few years now. We have all fallen in love with the water, and Fort Payne had the only store in the southeast. So, I decided to open up a store in Gadsden. The business school at JSU gave me the knowledge to operate a successful venture.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My mother is retired from the DeKalb County Probate Office. She helps out the store whenever she can. My sister takes care of her special needs son and is also a physical therapist technician.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Wake in the morning and eat breakfast. Prepare a salad for lunch and hit the gym. Afterwards get cleaned up and head to work. Once there, check all the readings for my water and open the store. While waiting on customers to arrive, I check emails, write some social media posts and clean the store if necessary. At closing time, I pack up and head home to get rest for the next day.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Fort Payne High School in 2001 and attended Northeast Alabama Community College in the years to follow. I then I went to University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for a few years. I switched majors a lot. I finally attended and graduated from Jacksonville State University in 2017.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“I enjoy music and live events as well as water sports. Mostly, I just enjoy being outside.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Graduating college and making my family proud.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My grandfather. The knowledge he passed on to me has helped more than anything else.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Strong family and determination.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“At the moment, no.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“The friendly atmosphere.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Easy-going, approachable and honest.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I look younger than I am.”

What is on your bucket list?

“World travel.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I play the harmonica.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Be patient and relax.”

