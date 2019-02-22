City of Attalla sees improvement and business growth in 2018

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

There is a lot happening in Attalla! The City of Attalla is proud of the new business ventures, projects and events underway.

The city reports several new businesses in the area.

Bankston Motor Homes is currently building its new facility behind the Attalla Walmart.

“They are one of the largest motor home dealers in the southeast,” said Attalla Mayor’s Assistant Debbie Steele.

An eye doctor will open on Cleveland Avenue soon. New antique shops have opened in the downtown area. A Kentucky Fried Chicken opened in November of 2018.

“It (KFC) is doing a marvelous job,” said Steele. “They stay really, really busy all the time.”

Southern Heritage Barbeque has opened on U.S. Hwy. 77 next to Attalla City Park.

“It is scrumdiddlyicious,” said Steele.

Existing businesses are also adding new services. The Attalla Walmart added an online pickup option.

The new Camp Sibert Fire Station will open by March 1.

“The fire station is state of the art with storage for ladder trucks that are used for more industrial and commercial use, so we can better accommodate the schools and Walmart and that kind of facility if there is a problem,” said Steele.

Another safety measure, a local storm shelter, opened its doors in July. The shelter, funded by a FEMA grant and located at Carnes Recreation Center, can accommodate about 100 citizens and opens in the event of a tornado watch.

A pavilion was built in Curtiston Park, and two more pavilions are currently being constructed at the baseball field and First Street Park. New bleachers for football and baseball games have been purchased through a grant with Etowah County.

The Attalla Public Library is proud to announce its new bookmobile. The library received a van from the city’s surplus vehicles about two months ago. The van has been cleaned and outfitted with new shelves and labels.

“It allows us to take books to those who can’t travel to us,” said Attalla Public Library Director Lisa Spears.

The bookmobile travels to local nursing homes, assisted living facilities and senior centers.

If the library is notified of local homebound individuals who wish to get library books and materials, Spears said the bookmobile will try to accommodate them as well.

The downtown Attalla area is adding two more loft apartments that are currently under construction. Steele said the city is “promoting loft living.”

Through ADECA’s Community Development Block Grant Fund, the City of Attalla received $450,000 to replace sewer mains. Another sewer rehab project is in the works through a $200,000 grant from Appalachian Regional Commission.

Attalla Heritage Day was held in October and was once again a success.

“It gets bigger every year,” said Debbie Carden, Director of Attalla’s Information and Industrial Development.

The Attalla Christmas Parade also grew in 2018 with 12 new units participating. The Attalla Farmer’s Market will open in May.

With the continued success of Attalla events, infrastructure and recreational improvements and booming business, the City of Attalla expects even more progress in the upcoming year!