Quality of Life Health Services hosts Hearts In Motion event

By Sarrah Peters

News Editor

On Wednesday, February 20, Quality of Life Health Services (QOLHS) held its 7th annual Hearts In Motion event. The event started as a way to promote heart health in February because it is Heart Health Awareness Month.

Hearts In Motion attendees were invited to participate in one of two exercises for 20 minutes. QOLHS Wellness Center Coordinator Melia West led attendees with less mobility in a series of chair exercises. QOLHS Spirit Coordinator Sumika Mackroy led a “Walk with Weatherly” at the same time.

Although the walking exercise has been a staple of Hearts In Motion, this year it received the name “Walk with Weatherly” in honor of Mackroy’s partner Doris Jean Weatherly, who passed away on January 19 of this year. Prior to the walk’s start, Mackroy had a moment of silence for Weatherly.

In addition to exercise, the event promoted other aspects of healthy lifestyles. Marchale Burton of the Alabama Cooperative extension spoke to attendees about healthy eating choices. She encouraged portion control, eating more vegetables, fruits and whole grains and eating less high-fat and high-sugar foods. Burton distributed a pamphlet on food safety that provided information on safe food handling and cooking.

To learn more about healthy lifestyle choices, Quality of Life offers a Wise and Well program. Led by West, the eight-week course is held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Participants learn about all aspects of health, including healthy eating, exercise, stress management and more.

“Health encompasses what you eat, think, say and do,” said West.

West brings in several industry specialists for the classes including a nutritionist, a physical trainer, a pharmacist and a chiropractor.

At the end of the class, participants graduate from the program.

For more information about the Wise and Well program or to sign up for the program, contact West at 256-492-0131 ext. 3820.