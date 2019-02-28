Legals for the week of 3/1 to 3/7

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made under the terms of that certain mortgage executed by Susan Hill Moore, on the 25th day of September, 2017 to Mortgage Electronic Recording Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument No. 3456987, and subsequently reassigned to First Federal Bank by that certain Assignment of Mortgage recorded in the Probate office of Etowah County, Alabama as Instrument No. 3479395, and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, First Federal Bank, as assignee of Mortgage Electronic Recording Systems, Inc., will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, before the front entrance of the Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, at 12:00 o’clock noon or otherwise during the legal hours of sale on March 15, 2019 the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as follows: Starting at the APC Concrete Marker which is situated on the North Line of the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 8, Township 12 S, Range 7 East and which is also 1901.91 feet east of the NW corner of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 7 East and thence proceed east along the north line of said quarter a distance of 84 feet to a point; thence deflect right 90º05’ running south a distance of 300 feet to a point which is the point of beginning of herein described property. Thence continue South along the west line of public road a distance of 164.4 feet to a point; thence deflect right 47º30’ a distance of 5.70 feet to a point on the north line of public road; thence deflect right 61º15’ a distance of 258.9 feet to a point which intersects the 511.0 elevation of APC Lock #3 Pool; thence northeasterly meandering along the 511.0 elevation of said pool a distance of 56.2 feet, more or less, to a point; thence easterly 196 feet to the point of beginning, which also forms a 90º00’ angle to said point. This parcel also known as Lot #17 of Block “A” as shown on the map of R.B. Sins property in the NE ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 7 East, and lying in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama. Subject to easement of Ala. Power Co. To flood the area from 511.0 elevation to 514.0 elevation. Situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

THIS IS AN ACTION TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THIS PURPOSE.

First Federal Bank, Mortgagee

Justin B. Little

REYNOLDS, REYNOLDS & LITTLE, LLC

Attorneys for Mortgagee

2115 11th Street

Post Office Box 2863

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403-2863

Telephone: 205-391-0073

File No. 1049.0183

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORCLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated December 7, 2013, executed by Kenneth Dale Hutchens, unmarried, to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc., which mortgage was recorded on December 13, 2013, in Instrument No. 3395897, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 3, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 3 East Etowah County, Alabama. Being more particularly described as beginning at a point (IPS 1/2 inch rebar with red cap stamp 20637) that is N 89 degrees 59 minutes 55 seconds W 1245.91 feet and N 01 degrees 29 minutes 02 seconds E 24.73 feet to a point, said point (POB) being located on the North side of Smith Drive; thence N 88 degrees 46 minutes 54 seconds W along and with North side of Smith Drive 82.48 feet to a point (IPS 1/2 inch rebar with red cap stamp 20637); thence N 10 degrees 26 minutes 40 seconds W leaving said Smith Drive 369.91 feet to a point (IPS 1/2 inch rebar with red cap stamp 20637); thence S 88 degrees 42 minutes 08 seconds E 158.93 feet to a point (IPS 1/2 inch rebar with red cap stamp 20637); thence S 01 degrees 29 minutes 02 seconds W 362.06 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.0 acres more or less and being subject to any rights of way and/or easements recorded or unrecorded that may exist.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

Mortgagee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on July 17, 2012 by Howard Griffin Jr and Phyllis Griffin, husband and wife as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, A Delaware Corporation, and recorded in Instrument # at 3371020 on July 31, 2012, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3457939 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 1, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

File No.: 5670612

A portion of Lot #29 Block 3 Rolling Green Farm Tracts #2 as recorded 1n Plat Book E Pages 36 & 37 Probate Office Etowah County Alabama being more particularly described as follows Begin at an existing 3/4 pipe at the Southwest corner of said lot on the Easterly R/W of Murray Drive (40 R/W) and run Northeasterly along the South line of said lot 238 49 feet to a point thence deflect 76 35 07 left leaving said South line and run Northerly 176 53 feet to a point thence deflect 98°05 38 left and run Southwesterly 234 60 feet to a point on said R/W thence deflect 81°59 18 left and run a chord distance along said R/W 198 75 to the point of beginning Said property being a portion of Lot#29 Block 3 Rolling Green Farm Tracts #2 Etowah County Alabama and contains 1 00 acre (more or less) and being subject to an existing sewer easement.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 208 Murray Dr, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-015046

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated May 13, 2015, executed by Danny Duncan, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., which mortgage was recorded on May 18, 2015, in Instrument Number 3417933, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the Main entrance to the Etowah County Courthouse at Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 17, 2019, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West half (W 1/2) of the South Half (S 1/2) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), in Section Twelve (12), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6), East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT:

Commence at an existing 1foot x 1foot square rod at the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 in Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run South 88 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East, along the North line thereof, 1305.08 feet to the Northeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in said Section, Township and Range; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 19 seconds West, along the West line of said forty, 1328.65 feet (passing through an existing railroad spike at 664.33 feet) to the Southwest corner of said forty; thence run South 88 degrees 59 minutes 13 seconds East, along the South line thereof, 252.94 feet to the point of beginning; thence run North 11 degrees 56 minutes 19 seconds East, leaving said South line, 294.97 feet to a point; thence run North 71 degrees 49 minutes 09 seconds East, 365.89 feet to a point; thence run South 00 degrees 10 minutes 52 seconds East, 410.0 feet to a point in the South line of said forty; thence run North 88 degrees 59 minutes 13 seconds West, along said South line, 410.00 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 3.00 acres, more or less, and being subject to an existing 15.00 foot gravel access drive across the Northwest line of the above described tract of land as shown hereon.

LESS AND EXCEPT

Commence at an existing 1foot x 1foot square rod at the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 in Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run South 88 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East, along the North line thereof, 1305.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in said Section, Township and Range; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 29 seconds West, along the West line of said forty, 731.58 feet (passing through an existing railroad spike at 664.33 feet) to the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue South 00 degrees 16 minutes 29 seconds West, along the West line of said forty 56.28 feet to a point; thence run South 43 degrees 48 minutes 00 seconds East, leaving said West line, 277.86 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 02 minutes 48 seconds East, 320.00 feet to a point; thence run North 88 degrees 45 minutes 21 seconds West, 149.90 feet to a point on the Southwest R/W line of Lay Springs Road (60 foot R/W); thence run South 32 degrees 38 minutes 15 seconds West, along said R/W, 78.79 feet to the point of beginning, said property being portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 6, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.95 acre, more or less, and being subject to a 30.00 foot access easement across the North side of the above described tract of land. There is also a 15.00 foot access easement to and across the above described tract of land described by the centerline as follows: Commence at an existing 1foot x 1foot square rod at the Northwest corner of the SW 1/4 in Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and run South 88 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East, along the North line thereof, 1305.08 feet to the Northwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in said Section, Township and Range; thence run South 00 degrees 16 minutes 29 seconds West, along the West line of said forty, 787.86 feet (passing through an existing railroad spike at 864.33 feet) to a point; thence run South 43 degrees 48 minutes 00 seconds East, leaving said West line 277.96 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 92 minutes 48 seconds East, 22.52 feet to the point of beginning of said 15.00 foot access easement; thence run along the centerline of said easement with the following chord bearings and distances thereof; North 33 degrees 49 minutes 38 seconds West, 56.35 feet; North 40 degrees 28 minutes 28 seconds West, 82.65 feet; North 47 degrees 11 minutes 49 seconds West, 190.33 feet to a point in the centerline of Lay Springs Road (80 foot R/W) and ending point. Said easement being 7.50 feet on each side of the above described centerline.

There is also a 15.00 foot access easement to the above described tract of land described by the centerline as follows:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, and run South 88 degrees 59 minutes 13 seconds East, along the South line thereof, 252.94 feet to a point; thence run North 11 degrees 56 minutes 19 seconds East, leaving said South line, 284.02 feet to the point of beginning of said 15 foot access easement; thence run along the centerline of said easement with the following chord bearing and distances thereof; North 75 degrees 33 minutes 16 seconds West 39.49 feet; North 51 degrees 54 minutes 09 seconds West 67.45 feet; North 33 degrees 49 minutes 39 seconds West 101.85 feet; North 40 degrees 26 minutes 28 seconds West 82.65 feet; North 47 degrees 11 minutes 49 seconds West 190.33 feet to a point in the centerline of Lay Springs Road (60foot R/W) and ending point. Said easement being 7.50 feet on each side of the above centerline.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Quicken Loans Inc.

Transferee

Robert J. Wermuth/cls

Stephens Millirons, P.C.

P.O. Box 307

Huntsville, Alabama 35804

Attorney for Mortgagee

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Steven Blake Croy, a/k/a Stephen Blake Croy, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 21st day of September, 2009, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3320386; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated October 8, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3475013. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on March 22, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 27, Block 4 of the Goodyear Heights Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Pages 466-467, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2826

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 13, 2005 by Kevin Rigby and Verma Rigby, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., and recorded in Instrument No at M-2005-2561 on June 21, 2005, and modified in agreement recorded November 3, 2014 at Instrument Number 3409512, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument No, 3439435 and Instrument No, 3387678 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 1, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number One Hundred Seventeen (117), in the Shahan and Walshe Central Alabama City Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in plat Book “B”, pages 184 and 185, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, formerly Alabama City, Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2804 Railroad Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-014980

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason R. Coleman and Amanda E. Coleman, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Mortgage of America, Inc., on the 28th day of May, 2013, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3386141; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 25, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Five (5) and Lot Number Six (6) of H.J. Foreman’s Subdivision according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book E, Page 33, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 611 Tabor Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., Mortgagee/Transferee

Ginny Rutledge

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

347882

Feb 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly J Oliver and Melvin S Oliver, husband and wife, to Southeastern Financial, Inc., on January 31, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 2005, Page 0632; and subsequently transferred to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc.; and subsequently transferred to Green Tree Servicing, LLC ; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 1, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 29 of B.H. Yackee Riverside Acres, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 81, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher L. Holderfield, a married man joined by his spouse Michelle Holderfield, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC., on September 7, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#, M-2005-3903; and subsequently transferred to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-QS15; Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-QS15, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 21, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWO (2) IN THE ROBERT WILLIAMS ADDITION TO THE MAP THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F” PAGE 263 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-QS15

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy Bothwell An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns

dated September 29, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 30, 2006, as Instrument No. 3258327 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3471770 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 35, 36, 37 and 38, Block 1, Shadowlawn Subdivision, according to the Map recorded in Plat Book “C” pages 74-75, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Ralls Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Timothy Bothwell or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9123119

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

MYRA GIBBS appointed Personal Representative on 01/22/19 Estate of FRED MCFEE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

RODNEY WARD appointed Personal Representative on 01/22/19 Estate of JONATHAN DAVID NABORS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID CLARK NATION, SR. appointed Personal Representative on 01/25/19 Estate of SANDRA NATION deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JOSH DUCKWORTH appointed Personal Representative on 01/22/19 Estate of CECIL KISER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

LINDA PARKER appointed Personal Representative on 01/29/19 Estate of JOYCE A. PARKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

BRENDA PARTEE HOWARD appointed Personal Representative on 01/25/19 Estate of DOROTHY DEAN PARTEE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

PHILLIP DON BRUCE appointed Personal Representative on 01/15/19 Estate of CHESSIE MARIE GIBBS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JASON LEE BLOCKER appointed Personal Representative on 06/11/2018 Estate of RUBY NELL SHERMAN deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 01/22/19 Estate of FRIEDA JANE WILLIAMS BLEVINS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JONATHON SCOTT appointed Personal Representative on 01/17/19 Estate of JEFFERY EARL SCOTT deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

MARION YANCEY RAY WALKER appointed Personal Representative on 01/24/19 Estate of LORETTA JEAN WALKER deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22 & Mar 1, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CATHY SWAFFORD appointed Personal Representative on 11/29/18 Estate of EDDIE KEITH SWAFFORD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

SYLVIA RAY appointed Personal Representative on 01/04/19 Estate of DANNY GLEN RAY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

LONNIE COOLIDGE JACKSON appointed Personal Representative on 10/25/18 Estate of JESSIE JACKSON OWENS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

KERRY DENISE ROSS appointed Personal Representative on 02/05/19 Estate of ONA FAYE MILAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID WAYNE KELEY appointed Personal Representative on 01/31/19 Estate of EVELYN CHRISTINE KELEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CARLA A. GODFREY appointed Personal Representative on 02/08/19 Estate of DEBORAH ANN HELMS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

FREIDA CHAMPION appointed Personal Representative on 03/26/18 Estate of RUBY CHRISTINE PATTERSON GRAY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

CLOSE-OUT PUBLIC

HEARING NOTICE

The City of Attalla is in the process of closing their FY17 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Sewer System Rehabilitation Project, which rehabilitated the sewer collection system which serves a section of Hughes Avenue and Preston Avenue, in Hanby Manor, Cornelia Circle and the south end of Case Avenue (LR-CM-PF-17-009). As part of the close-out procedures the City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Attalla City Hall in the Council Chambers to discuss the close-out of this project and accept citizen input concerning the close-out of this project. Any citizens who would like to attend the public hearing but have a disability which might require special materials, services, or assistance, should notify the City Clerk (256) 538-9986 at least three days in advance of the public hearing.

Mayor Larry Means

City of Attalla

March 1, 2019

CLOSE-OUT PUBLIC

HEARING NOTICE

The City of Attalla is in the process of closing their FY15 Community Development Block Grant Project (LR-ED-PF-15-007). This Economic Development project consisted of the construction of a new rail spur to serve Gadsden Warehousing in Attalla. As part of the close-out procedures the City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at Attalla City Hall in the Council Chambers to discuss the close-out of this project and accept all citizen input. Any citizens who would like to attend the public hearing but have a disability which might require special materials, services, or assistance, should notify the City Clerk (256) 538-9986 at least three days in advance of the public hearing.

Mayor Larry Means

City of Attalla

March 1, 2019

ORDINANCE

O-07-19

Adopting 2017 edition of National Electrical Code, regulating and governing

the installation, workmanship, construction, maintenance and repair of all

electrical work in the city; Repealing Section 18-173, and Amending Sections

18-62, 18-63, 18-192(b), 18-200(a)-(d), and 18-201(a) of the City Code

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 18-62 of the Gadsden City Code is amended to read as follows:

A certain document, three copies of which are on file in the office of the City Clerk, being marked and designated as the National Electrical Code (NFPA 70), 2017 edition, including Annexes A (Product Safety Standards), B (Application Information for Ampacity Calculation), C (Conduit and Tubing Fill Tables for Conductors and Fixture Wires of the Same Size), D (Examples), E (Types of Construction), F (Availability and Reliability for Critical Operations Power Systems; and Development and Implementation of Functional Performance Tests for Critical Operations Power Systems), G (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition), H (Administration and Enforcement, but not including Sections 80.15 and 80.23(B)), and I (Recommended Tightening Torque Tables from UL Standard 486A-B), as promulgated by the National Fire Protection Association, is adopted as the electrical code of the city for regulating and governing the installation, workmanship, construction, maintenance and repair of all electrical work in the city; and each and all of the regulations, provisions, penalties, conditions and terms of said electrical code on file in the office of the City Clerk are referred to, adopted, and made a part hereof, as if fully set out in this ordinance, with the additions, insertions, deletions and changes, if any, prescribed in Sub-Section 18-63(a) of this Chapter.

Section 2. Section 18-63 (a) and (b) are hereby amended to reference the 2017 edition of the National Electric Code, rather than the 2014 edition.

Section 3. Section 18-173 of the Gadsden City Code is hereby removed.

Section 4. Section 18-192(b) of the Gadsden City Code is amended to read as follows:

(b) No electrical contractor shall employ or use any person on any job in the capacity of a journeyman electrician unless such employee shall have in such employee’s possession a valid journeyman’s certificate of competency issued by the State of Alabama.

Section 5. Section 18-200(a) (b) (c) and (d) of the Gadsden City Code are amended to read as follows:

(a) Every certificate of registration as an apprentice electrician shall be issued for only the calendar year in which issued and dated, and shall be of no force or effect in any subsequent calendar year.

(b) It shall be unlawful for any person to engage in the business of master electrician or electrical contractor in any period in which such person does not hold an unrevoked and unsuspended master’s certificate.

(c) It shall be unlawful for any person to engage as a mechanic in any electrical installation or construction work in any period in which such person does not hold an unrevoked and unsuspended journeyman’s certificate.

(d) Every holder of a certificate who fails to keep the certificate renewed and up-to-date shall forfeit that person’s certification.

Section 6. Section 18-201(a) of the Gadsden City Code is amended to read as follows:

(a) The electrical affairs committee shall have the power to suspend any business license issued pursuant to this article if, after a fair hearing, it determines that the holder has been guilty of any violation of the laws of the city relating to electrical installation or construction or of any clearly incompetent or neglectful workmanship.

Section 7. All other ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

Section 8. If any section, subsection, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is, for any reason, held to be unconstitutional, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. The City Council hereby declares that it would have passed this ordinance, and each section, subsection, clause or phrase thereof, irrespective of the fact that any one or more sections, subsections, sentences, clauses and phrases be declared unconstitutional.

Section 9. Nothing in this ordinance or in the electrical code hereby adopted shall be construed to affect any suit or proceeding pending in any court, or any rights acquired, or liability incurred, or any cause or causes of action acquired or existing, under any act or ordinance hereby repealed as cited in this ordinance; nor shall any just or legal right or remedy of any character be lost, impaired or affected by this ordinance.

Section 10. The City Clerk is hereby ordered and directed to cause this ordinance to be published.

Section 11. This ordinance and the rules, regulations, provisions, requirements, orders and matters established and adopted hereby shall take effect and be in full force and effect from and after the first day of the first month following publication.

I hereby certify that this ordinance was duly adopted by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on February 19, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 1, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Gadsden for 2017 City of Gadsden Community Development Street Resurfacing Project, Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on February 15, 2019 and ending on March 8, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Feb 15, 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900080-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,623.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin RayshawnWatson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900077-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,163.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Richard James Walton

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900081-WBO

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,618.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Chance Mikel Thomas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900079-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$15,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Tevin Shacore Rice

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO; CV-19-900078-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah county Drug Enforcement unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,095.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Brandon Alexander Chandler

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORTION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of April, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said vehicle.

DONE this the 4th day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with Alabama Department of Transportation for resurfacing and traffic stripe of Project # STPNU-1018(250) and STPNU-1018(251) in Cherokee County, Alabama. this notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on February 8, 2019 and ending on March 1, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

Feb 8, 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10326

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

DOUGLAS ROBERT MCKEE, Deceased

TO: Keith McKee and Dale McKee, Address Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in the Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Douglas Robert McKee, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of April, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Douglas Robert McKee, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE this the 14th day of February, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10379

TO MARK AUSTIN, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Andy Austin and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Letters of Administration of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County, on the 16th day of April, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock, a.m. when the Petition for Letters of Administration of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased, will be considered, and to show cause, if any you have, why that the purported estate of the decedent should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 19th day of February, 2019 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott Hassell

Judge, Probate Court of

Etowah County

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNT, ALABAMA

CV-2019-900509

THELMA L. JEFFREY,

Plaintiff

VS.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER ONE-HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR (134) IN PARCEL NUMBER FOUR IN SUBDIVISION OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION, DWIGHT DIVISION, ALABAMA CITY, ALABAMA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS SAME APPEAR OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOD “F”, PAGE 5, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA;

DAVID MALONE;

INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any person claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendant, DAVID MALONE, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Bill to Quiet Title by March 18, 2019 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 12 day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Feb 22, March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY AL

CASE NO.: A-1307

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION PETITION OF:

BENNIS GLEN GUNTER AND NILA PAUL GUNTER

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: MINOR CHILD

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a minor child, (born to Kasey Brooke Gunter f/k/a Kasey Brooke Biddle, Natural Mother), was filed on the 10th day of April, 2018, alleging that the whereabouts of any father ae not known. Minor Child’s birth date is February 6, 2016.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Jonathon M. Welch, PC, 1925 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, Alabama 35901), and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Etowah County Probate Court, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 8th day of February, 2019

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Feb 15, 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: DR-2018-900114

WILLIAM CHARLES EASTERLY,

Plaintiff,

V.

AMANDA NICOLE EASTERLY,

Defendant

PETITIONER: WILLIAM CHARLES EASTERLY

NOTICE TO: AMANDA NICOLE EASTERLY

You are hereby given notice that a Complaint for Divorce has been filed by William Charles Easterly. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Etowah County Circuit Court and with the Petitioneer’s attorney, Justin D. Hayes, 406 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, within thirty (30) days from the date of last publication of this notice o a judgement by default may be entered against you.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Feb 15, 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: JU-17-461.01-WHC

IN THE MATTERS OF:

M.A.W., a minor

DOB: 10/5/2006

CASE NO: JU-17-462.01-WHC

IN THE MATTERS OF:

M.E.W., a minor

DOB: 09/05/2008

LORI GUFFEY WALKER, must answer the Verified Ex Parte Petitions for Custody, filed by Gary Guffey and wife, Ann Adams Guffey, in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama, fourteen (14) days after the last publication or a judgment by default may be entered against her.

Thomas A. King

Attorney for Petitioners

128 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone (256) 547-1117

office@alalegal.com

Feb 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

AMENDED ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2018-900509

THELMA L. JEFFREY,

Plaintiff,

VS.

MALONE, DAVID,

EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA,

Defendants

Having duly considered the Plaintiff’s Motion For Service by Publication, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED as follow:

1) The Court hereby approves that the Defendant, David Malone, and any other unknown parties who may claim an interest in the property, be served by publication pursuant to Ala.R.Civ.P.4.3.

2) David King, Attorney, is hereby appointed as the Guardian a litem to represent the interests of the Defendant, David Malone, and any other prties who may claim an interest in the property.

DONE THIS THE 1ST day of February, 2019

George C. Day, Jr.

Circuit Judge

Feb 15, 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10270

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

David Lamar Stephens

DECEASED

TO: Suzanne Stephens Hartis

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of David Lamar Stephens, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in the Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent. We attempted to notify Suzanne Stephens Hartis by certified mail at her last known address and certified mail was returned to the Court.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of April, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of David Lamar Stephens, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and record in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 12th day of February, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

Feb 15, 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10 am March 22, 2019 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35902

Patrica Green # 14 Billy Horton # 17 Everett Hill # 67 Zenoria Dark # 95 Lisa Mclaughan # 96 Yvonne Gibbs # 99 & 127 Adrienne Gray # 114 Regan Ledbetter # 126

March 1 & 8, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/29/19.

2000 NISSAN MAXIMA; VIN # JN1CA31D5YT518910

D & W Transport

1217 Ratliff Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256)613-1050

Feb 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/29/19.

1993 FORD RANGER; VIN # 1FTCR10X6PUB89830

Allen Hill

421 Chester Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256)481-8547

Feb 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 3/29/19.

1992 NISSAN NX; VIN # JN1GB36C8NU101608

2002 MERCEDES BENZ ML320; VIN # 4JGAB54E22A367055

1998 NISSAN PATHFINDER; VIN # JN8AR05S0WW224299

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

Feb 22 & March 1, 2019

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10:00 am March 8, 2019 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL.

Samuel Arnold #6

Iris Lancaster #32

Nathanal Houston #35

Tiffany Brandt #36

Connie Williams #73

Robin Townsend #85 & #86

Randy Rutledge #101

John Leach #163

Feb 22 & March 1, 2019