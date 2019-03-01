Etowah High holds Career Tech open house

By Sarrah Peters/News Editor

On Tuesday, February 26, students enrolled in Etowah High School held an open house for its Career Tech programs and students attended a career fair.

Students are enrolled in courses on Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Education and Training, Health Science, Government and Public Administration and Human Services. Work-based learning, where students learn while working real jobs, is also offered.

Health Science teacher Cindy McConnell, who still works as a nurse as well, detailed some of the material covered in the Etowah High program. Students learn about the body’s systems. One example is how blood flows through the heart and body.

McConnell placed colored tape on the floor of her classroom to demonstrate the process of blood to, through and from the heart. Students can literally walk through each step of the process.

Students also receive hands-on training with a room of beds, dummies and other supplies so they can practice what they learn. During the open house, students demonstrated some of these skills, including washing a patient’s hair. Other skills, such as taking blood pressure, students practiced on each other.

Several Health Science students are enrolled in internships at health care facilities in the area. One student is interested in veterinary science and interns at a veterinary office.

The Childcare program featured children from the community who enroll in a pre-school program. The students function as pre-school teachers, helping the children learn, lead them through group exercises and even oversee snack time.

The Human Services program teaches students to style hair, give manicures and pedicures, style eyebrows and give massages.

On the same day, Etowah High School held a career fair in its library. Over 20 local businesses attended including ADT Security Services, the United States Air Force, Alabama Power Company, Brasfield and Gorrie, Choice Fabricators, Inc., the City of Attalla, Envy 22 Hair Studio, Forestry Works, Gadsden Parks and Recreation, Go Build Alabama, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Gadsden State Community College Civil Engineering, GSCC Court Reporting, GSCC Precision Machining, Honda Manufacturing of Alabama, Inteva Products, LLC, Jack’s, the United States Marine Corps, McClellan Family Chiropractic, Personnel Staffing, Inc. and Unipres Alabama, Inc.