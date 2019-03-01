Getting to know the Etowah Baptist Missions Center

By Vicki Scott

I recently had the honor of helping a group of ladies from Cove Creek Baptist Church host a baby shower at the Etowah Baptist Missions Center in Gadsden. This was my first time visiting the center, and Ashley Baccus told me that since I showed up early, I could look around if I wanted to.

That is just what I did.

The place is huge, spanning four buildings. It is used in assisting with needs of Etowah County. These needs include but are not limited to providing household items, financial assistance and physical, spiritual and emotional needs. It looked like there were offices with several churches represented for counseling. There were clothes and furniture in other rooms. One room looked like a grocery store, and two ladies were in there volunteering. They told me that their area was where the fun was, and they did seem to enjoy themselves. I enjoyed meeting them.

After getting directions for the third time so I could get back to where the baby shower was being held, it was about time to get started. The shower was very well-organized. A representative from United Way spoke about “Shaken Baby Syndrome” and it was very informative. She had a baby doll with sensors on the brain demonstrating what happens to a baby’s brain when it is shaken. It is scary to think about, but education is needed.

Refreshments furnished by Cove Creek Baptist Church were served upon completion of the presentation. Afterwards, Ashley let me do a devotional! I didn’t know if we would have time for one, but Ashley told me that if we didn’t make time for witnessing, there was no reason to be there. With that being said, I witnessed! What an honor, and I felt like the families were responsive!

After I was done, we had door prizes and gifts for the expecting mothers to help with needs of their babies. Someone even hand-made some diaper bags! All the gifts were made possible by donations.

Each person applying for assistance at the center is interviewed, and their need is assessed. They can’t just come in and expect a handout. The Etowah Baptist Missions Center will help in every way it possibly can.

It was such an honor to experience just a touch of what missions are involved in this organization. If anyone would like to volunteer or donate to this wonderful place, call Ashley at 256-546-2980. You will be blessed!

Thanks, Ashley, for inviting me to participate. Prayers are lifted for these families and for this mission field.