Lady Cardinals qualify for ACCC Tournament

Five players scored in double figures in Gadsden State’s 72-62 victory over Coastal Alabama South in an Alabama Community College Conference Tournament play-in game last Saturday (March 2) in Bay Minette.

The Lady Cardinals (11-17) face Wallace State-Hanceville in the ACCC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 6, at Lawson State in Birmingham.

Kanecia Payne paced Gadsden State with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Morgan Frazier finished with 13 points, followed by Kaylan Hines and Delayiah Crawford with 12 each and Jesse Ralston with 11. Morgan Blalock (pictured above at right) added six points. Ralston grabbed seven rebounds, followed by Crawford and Maya Langham with six each, Hines with five and Frazier with four.

Crawford came up with three steals, while Payne blocked two shots.