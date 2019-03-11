Cardinal cagers earn postseason honors

Two Gadsden State basketball players recently received postseason recognition.

For the men, sophomore guard Xavier Malcolm was named to the Alabama Community College Conference’s All-Region 22 t team as well as the All-North Division second team. For the women, freshman guard Morgan Frazier was selected to the All-North Division second team. Malcolm averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 87 percent from the free throw line and 45.2 percent for the three-point line as he helped Gadsden State go 19-12 and qualify for the ACCC Tournament quarterfinals for the second straight year.

Frazier averaged 13.8 points and 2.9 reb0unds while shooting 89 percent from the foul line and 34 percent from three-point range as the Lady Cardinals went 11-18 and made it to the conference quarterfinals.