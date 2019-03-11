Titans’ Howard is low area scorer at Yellow Jacket Invitational

Gadsden City High’s Ella Howard (pictured above) was the area’s low scorer at the Yellow Jacket Invitational Golf Tournament on Feb. 7 at Silver Lakes in Glencoe.

Howard shot a 78 to pace the Lady Titans, who finished with an overall score of 315. Haley James shot a 112 score for GCHS, followed by Daisy Allen with 124.

Glencoe had the top local team score at 308. Lauren Cole led the host Lady Yellow Jackets with an 88 score, followed by Abby Powell at 102, Camryn Blackwell at 118 and Asia Dennis at 153.

Hokes Bluff tallied an over score of 451. Katie Marsh paced the Lady eagles with a 141 score, followed by Ashley Bigelow with 149 and Kaitlyn McGatha with 161.

Northridge ((245 points) won the tournament following a tiebreaker with Spain Park. Hoover placed third with 246 points.