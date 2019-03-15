Legals for the week of 3/15 to 3/21

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly J Oliver and Melvin S Oliver, husband and wife, to Southeastern Financial, Inc., on January 31, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Book 2005, Page 0632; and subsequently transferred to ABN AMRO Mortgage Group, Inc.; and subsequently transferred to Green Tree Servicing, LLC ; and subsequently transferred to Specialized Loan Servicing LLC; Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 1, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number 29 of B.H. Yackee Riverside Acres, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 81, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Christopher L. Holderfield, a married man joined by his spouse Michelle Holderfield, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for HOMECOMINGS FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC., on September 7, 2005, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Doc.#, M-2005-3903; and subsequently transferred to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-QS15; Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-QS15, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 21, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWO (2) IN THE ROBERT WILLIAMS ADDITION TO THE MAP THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F” PAGE 263 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Accredit Loans, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-QS15

Transferee

Jauregui & Lindsey, LLC

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

205-988-8888

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy Bothwell An Unmarried Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns

dated September 29, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on October 30, 2006, as Instrument No. 3258327 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3471770 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 35, 36, 37 and 38, Block 1, Shadowlawn Subdivision, according to the Map recorded in Plat Book “C” pages 74-75, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; being situated in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 307 Ralls Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Timothy Bothwell or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9123119

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Neil Thrower Husband and Tracey R. Thrower Wife to RBMG, Inc. dated March 3, 2000; said mortgage being recorded on March 10, 2000, in Book 2000, Page 70, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Green Tree Servicing LLC in Instrument 3404401 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Lot Number 8 of the First Addition to Argyle Hills and from thence run in a Northerly direction along the East line of said lot a distance of 103.00 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 88 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds to the left and run in a Westerly direction a distance of 144.87 feet to a point on the West line of said lot; thence deflect an angle of 91 degrees 49 minutes 00 seconds to the left and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said lot a distance of 100.00 feet to the Southwest corner thereof; thence In an Easterly direction along the South line of said lot a distance of 145.00 feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number 8 of the First Addition to Argyle Hills, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 91, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2108 Argyle Place, Gadsden, AL 35904.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Gary Neil Thrower, Tracey R. Thrower or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9121219

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 8, 15 & 22, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on May 25, 2007 by Kenneth L. Kauffman, An unmarried man, originally in favor of Wachovia Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # at 3275414 on July 19, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 11, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

PARCEL 1: LOTS 13, 14 AND 15 OF EDWARDS TRACT NUMBER TWO, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 8, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON.

LESS & EXCEPT THE SOUTH OR SOUTHEAST, HALF OF LOT NUMBER 13 ADJOINING LOT NUMBER 12 IN EDWARDS TRACT NO TWO (2) ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “1” PAGE 8 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, AND LYING AND BEING IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

LESS & EXCEPT A LOT OR PARCEL DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOT NO 13 WHICH IS 18.50 FEET NORTHERLY, MEASURED ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 25 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 25 FEET TO A POINT THENCE RUN IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING PART OF LOT NUMBER THIRTEEN (13) IN EDWARDS TRACT NUMBER TWO. ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “”I” PAGE 8 PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, AND LYING AND BEING IN SOUTHSIDE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL II: A TRACT OF PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOTS NOS 15 14 AND 13 OF EDWARDS TRACT NUMBER TWO. ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “I” PAGE 8, PROBATE OFFICE ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA, A DISTANCE OF 80.72 FEET TO A POINT IN THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT 13 WHICH SAID POINT 18.75 FEET SOUTHERLY MEASURED ALONG SAID WEST LINE FROM THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT NO 13 EXTENDED IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4. THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 IN SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN IN SOUTHSIDE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 2036 Meadowood Dr, Southside, AL 35907.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017056

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

March 8, 15 & 22, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Clowdus Husband Shelly C. Clowdus Wife to The Bank dated December 12, 2003; said mortgage being recorded on January 5, 2004, as Instrument No. M-2004-0020 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Ditech Financial LLC in Instrument 3431369 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Ditech Financial LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 15th day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Forty-Four (44) in Sam Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 114, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 411 Le-An Street, Glencoe, AL 35905.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Michael ClowdusShelly C. Clowdus or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9121419

www.foreclosurehotline.net

March 8, 15 & 22, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Whittaker, an unmarried woman to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (MERS) acting solely as nominee for Lender, Mortgageamerica, Inc. and Lender’s successors and assigns dated July 23, 2008, and Recorded in Instrument No. 3298873 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Arvest Central Mortgage Company by instrument recorded in Instrument No. 3470442 of said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on April 9, 2019, at the front door entrance of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forest Avenue Gadsden, AL 35901, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

A LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBEDAS BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT NO. 4 AND FROM THENCE RUN IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 241.6 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION PARALLEL WITH THE EAST LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 241.6 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT A DISTANCE OF 130 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID DESCRIPTION EMBRACING A PORTION OF LOT NUMBER FOUR (4), IN SAM COATS ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C” PAGE 327, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMNETS LOCATED THEREON.

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Arvest Central Mortgage Company

Mortgagee

Beth McFadden Rouse

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 26, 2007 by Clark V. Stewart and Daphne Martin Stewart, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for First Federal Bank, and recorded in Instrument # at 3284233 on November 27, 2007, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association as reflected by instrument recorded in Instrument #, 3305957 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 22, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 54 in the 4th Addition to Monte Vista, Gadsden, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 123, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 304 Kenwood Cir, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 17-014405

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 23, 2010 by Hugh Douglas Hill, Sr. and Gail Hill, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Crescent Mortgage Company, a Delaware Corporation, and recorded in Instrument Number at 3337778 on September 9, 2010, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as reflected by instrument recorded in 3413576 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on April 29, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 8 and 9 in Newton Terrace Subdivision Part 1, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 219, Page 219, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 406 Riverton Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017123

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Alethea Blackwell and husband, Patrick Maffett, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 14th day of April, 2009, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3311742; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated November 7, 2018 and recorded in said Probate Office in Instrument Number 3476208. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 2, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number 43 and 44 in Block J in the Mimmie G. Mastoras and George Mastoras rearrangement of Lot J of the Pinehurst Addition, according to the Map of said re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book C Page 57, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49696-2770

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

CATHY SWAFFORD appointed Personal Representative on 11/29/18 Estate of EDDIE KEITH SWAFFORD deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

SYLVIA RAY appointed Personal Representative on 01/04/19 Estate of DANNY GLEN RAY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

LONNIE COOLIDGE JACKSON appointed Personal Representative on 10/25/18 Estate of JESSIE JACKSON OWENS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

KERRY DENISE ROSS appointed Personal Representative on 02/05/19 Estate of ONA FAYE MILAM deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

DAVID WAYNE KELEY appointed Personal Representative on 01/31/19 Estate of EVELYN CHRISTINE KELEY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

CARLA A. GODFREY appointed Personal Representative on 02/08/19 Estate of DEBORAH ANN HELMS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

FILE CLAIMS

FREIDA CHAMPION appointed Personal Representative on 03/26/18 Estate of RUBY CHRISTINE PATTERSON GRAY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

SHANDRA TAYLOR appointed Personal Representative on 06/26/13 Estate of RONNY SHANE TAYLOR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

STEVE MCGRADY appointed Personal Representative on 11/10/2016 Estate of BELINDA MCGRADY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 02/26/19 Estate of CLEOPHIS MCCURDY deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

GREGORY SCOTT MAYO appointed Personal Representative on 02/21/2019 Estate of ROBERT JAMES MAYO, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

NOLA JOHNSTON DREW appointed Personal Representative on 02/07/19 Estate of CHARLES HARVELL JOHNSTON, SR deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

HOWARD ROBERT CRAWFORD appointed Personal Representative on 02/15/19 Estate of MYRTLE CRAWFORD HARRIS deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

VICTORIA ANN MOORE appointed Personal Representative on 02/21/19 Estate of KAY M. HARDTKE deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

TERESA GOBLE appointed Personal Representative on 03/05/2019 Estate of JONATHAN DEWAYNE GOBLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

BECKY SHANEYFELT appointed Personal Representative on 10/13/2016 Estate of LINDA GILES, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA ENTREKIN CUTRONE appointed Personal Representative on 09/07/11 Estate of MICHAEL JOSEPH CUTRONE, SR, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JEFFREY DAVID THACKER appointed Personal Representative on 01/24/19 Estate of JAMES ELTON BISHOP deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JACOB MILLICAN appointed Personal Representative on 02/26/19 Estate of GARVIS T. BATTLES deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 15, 22 & 29, 2019

____________

RESOLUTION

R-73-19

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

120 EMERSON STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6), in Block “E”, of Clubview Heights Supplemental Addition as the same appears of record in Plat Book “E”, Pages 242-243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to CHRISTIE TODD aka CHRISTY TODD, 120 Emerson Street, AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER, 4500 Park Granada MSN #SVB-314, Calabasas, CA,

Now, Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gadsden as follows:

The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at an open public meeting held on March 5, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 15, 2019

_________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10326

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

DOUGLAS ROBERT MCKEE, Deceased

TO: Keith McKee and Dale McKee, Address Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in the Court an instrument in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Douglas Robert McKee, deceased, and a petition in writing under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of April, 2019, at 10:30 A.M., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Douglas Robert McKee, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true and Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE this the 14th day of February, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLOTTE LEE AUSTIN, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10379

TO MARK AUSTIN, WHOSE ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Andy Austin and produced to the Court a paper in writing Petitioning for Letters of Administration of the Estate of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased.

You are hereby notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County, on the 16th day of April, 2019, at 10:30 o’clock, a.m. when the Petition for Letters of Administration of Charlotte Lee Austin, deceased, will be considered, and to show cause, if any you have, why that the purported estate of the decedent should not be admitted to Probate.

This the 19th day of February, 2019 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott Hassell

Judge, Probate Court of

Etowah County

March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNT, ALABAMA

CV-2019-900509

THELMA L. JEFFREY,

Plaintiff

VS.

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT NUMBER ONE-HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR (134) IN PARCEL NUMBER FOUR IN SUBDIVISION OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION, DWIGHT DIVISION, ALABAMA CITY, ALABAMA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS SAME APPEAR OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOD “F”, PAGE 5, PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

and

THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA;

DAVID MALONE;

INCLUDING ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any person claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendant, DAVID MALONE, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Bill to Quiet Title by March 18, 2019 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 12 day of February, 2019

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Feb 22, March 1, 8 & 15, 2019

March 1 & 8, 2019

___________

AMENDED ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF TOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2018-900509

THELMA L. JEFFREY,

Plaintiff,

VS.

MALONE, DAVID,

EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA,

Defendants

Having duly considered the Plaintiff’s Motion For Service by Publication, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED and DECREED as follow:

1) The Court hereby approves that the Defendant, David Malone, and any other unknown parties who may claim an interest in the property, be served by publication pursuant to Ala.R.Civ.P.4.3.

2) David King, Attorney, is hereby appointed as the Guardian a litem to represent the interests of the Defendant, David Malone, and any other prties who may claim an interest in the property.

DONE THIS THE 1ST day of February, 2019

George C. Day, Jr.

Circuit Judge

Feb 15, 22, March 1 & 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage at 10 am March 22, 2019 at 480 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL 35902

Patrica Green # 14 Billy Horton # 17 Everett Hill # 67 Zenoria Dark # 95 Lisa Mclaughan # 96 Yvonne Gibbs # 99 & 127 Adrienne Gray # 114 Regan Ledbetter # 126

March 1 & 8, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

1998 NISSAN FRONTIER; VIN # 1N6DD26S8WC386150

Michael Brogdon

929 Ladiga Street S.E

Jacksonville, AL

(256) 499-8399

March 8 & 15, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2005 BMW X5; VIN # 5UXFA13565LY08233

1997 DODGE RAM 1500; VIN # 3B7HC13Z9VG797376

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

March 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2004 FORD LGT CONVT; VIN # 2FTRX18W24CA24414

Maximum Diesel & Automotive Service & Repair

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

March 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2012 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FAHP3K2XCL307943

WJ Body Shop

2439 E. Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35903

(256)492-5925

March 8 & 15, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2001 CHEVROLET SUBURBAN C1500; VIN # 3GNEC16T01G204919

Dylan Harrison

113 McEntyre Street

Rainbow City, AL 35906

(205) 577-2889

March 8 & 15, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2004 NISSAN MAXIMA; VIN # 1N4BA41E84C876591

D & W Transport

1217 Ratliff Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 613-1050

March 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2001 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500; VIN # 1GCEK19T71E108087

M & D Tire and Repair

2712 W. Meighan Blvd

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 543-3200

March 8 & 15, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/12/19.

2000 CHEVROLT SILVERADO; VIN # 1GCEC14T9YZ144158

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

March 8 & 15, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/19/19.

2007 GMC YUKON XL; VIN # 1GKFK66857J346722

Jimmy’s Towing

1727 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-2007

March 15 & 22, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/19/19.

2007 DODGE CALIBER; VIN # 1B3HB28B67D538477

Maximum Diesel & Automotive Service & Repair

2000 Hickory Street

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 553-2346

March 15 & 22, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/19/19.

2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA; VIN # 3VWD17AJ5EM368755

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

March 15 & 22, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 4/19/19.

2000 MITSUBISHI MONTERO; VIN # JA4LS31H5YP810962

1992 DODGE DAKOTA; VIN # 1B7FL26X8NS516118

2004 DODGE NEON; VIN # 1B3ES56CX4D646449

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

March 15 & 22, 2019

___________

AUCTION NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicles Act: Section 32-13-4 Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders and other interested parties that the following described vehicles were taken into custody by Autow’s Towing to wit:

2005 CHEVROLET CLASSIC; VIN # 1G1ND52FX5M147962

2007 PONTIAC G6; VIN # 1G2ZG58N674120750

Will be sold to the highest bidder for cash at 3574 SHADY GROVE ROAD, BOAZ, AL 35956 on 4/10/2019 at 10:00 am. The seller shall have the right to reject any and all bids if in the opinion of the seller, the bid is unreasonably low. Call Autow’s Towing at 256-490-7237 for more information. Vehicles will be available for viewing 1 hour prior to sale on the sale date.

March 15 & 22, 2019