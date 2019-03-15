Renovated Moragne Park set to open

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The City of Gadsden will officially reopen Moragne Park on March 16. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m.

City officials broke ground on the year-long renovation project in May of 2018.

Boatner Construction Company, Inc., of Rainbow City was contracted to do the park’s renovation at a cost of $2.2 million dollars, a portion of which was funded by the one cent sales tax that Gadsden approved in 2017.

“Moragne Park has a long history for Gadsden residents as a park used by all of those across the city,” said City of Gadsden Public Affairs Coordinator Eric Wright in a press release. “The long-needed renovations touch all parts of the park and will ensure that memories are made in the park for years to come.”

Improvements include new picnic pavilions, dual zip lines, a walking track, three sand volleyball courts, a green space, redesigned landscaping, lighting and sidewalks and brand-new inclusive playground equipment that will be accessible to children with disabilities.

During the ground breaking, Mayor Guyton expressed gratitude that the flooding issues that had previously plagued Moragne Park would be corrected, allowing families to enjoy the park more often.

To celebrate Moragne Park’s re-opening, Gadsden’s Parks and Recreation Department has planned “a day-long series of events to showcase many of the renovated park’s features.”

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a Gadsden Horseshoe Association tournament, followed by a volleyball tournament at 10:30 a.m. The Gadsden Rugby Club will host a cornhole tournament at 1 p.m. Characters Entertainment will perform at 3 and 3:30 p.m. The day will end with a viewing of the movie “Smallfoot” outdoors just after sunset.

“The renovated and refreshed Moragne Park will again be a gathering and recreation place for both Gadsden residents and visitors alike to enjoy the outdoors and create new memories,” said Wright.