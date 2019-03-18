Locals compete at Twin Bridges’ Kick Off Classic

Photo by Gary Wells

Several area team competed in the Twin Bridges Kick Off Classic last Saturday (Mar. 16) in Gadsden.

Gadsden City’s Ella Howard and Etowah’s Miranda Nassif shared the top local individual low finishes with respective 86 scores. Glencoe’s Lauren Cole (pictured above) shot an 87.

Westbrook Christian finished as the top local team with an overall score of 281, good for fourth place. Lauren Weaver paced the Lady Warriors with an 89 score, followed by Kate Bowman with 93, Anna Nichols with 99 and Emaleee Wats with 123.

The Lady Titans came in sixth with 305 points. Haley James followed Howard with a 102 score, while Daisy Allen shot 117.

Following Cole for the Lady Yellow Jackets (316 points) were Camryn Blackwell (110), Abby Powell (119) and Asia Dennis (134).

Katie Marsh shot 140 for Hokes Bluff, followed by Kaitlyn McGatha (138) and Ashley Bigelow (144).

Also competing as individuals were Southside’s Molly Pierce (113) and Mallory Brooks (114) and Etowah’s Bella Colburn (133).