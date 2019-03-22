People of Etowah - Tara Gibson Leeth

Name: Tara Gibson Leeth

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Gadsden.”

What is your occupation?

“I work at WinSouth Cre-dit Union, where I implement and oversee all of the marketing and advertising strategies. This past February marked my fifth year working at WinSouth!”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I’ve always been fascinated with how marketing combines creative thought with strategic planning. The idea that you can practically bring to life a company and give it a recognizable image, or change its image, through certain marketing tactics is pretty incredible.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I’m a newlywed! This past November I married the man of my dreams, Dalton Leeth. He works for Alabama Power and we have a five-year old Pomeranian named Copper that I rescued shortly after college.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I graduated from Etowah High School in 2009. In 2013, I obtained my bachelor’s in business administration and commerce from The University of Alabama. Roll Tide!”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time, I enjoy going to CrossFit, spin class, hiking, playing golf and spending time with my friends and family. I love anything that keeps me active!”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“The person who has influenced me the most would have to be my sister, Dr. Lauren Gibson. I’ve never met anyone that has the determination and grit like she possesses. She’s always been the person that I looked up to and wanted to be just like!”

To what do you credit your success?

“I credit the majority of my success to my parents. Thanks to them, my sister and I were instilled with the idea that we could become whatever we wanted, as long as we were willing to put in the work.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I am the Cheaha Chapter Vice President of the League of Southeastern Credit Un-ions (LSCU) Young Professional Group. I am also on the board for Relay for Life of Etowah County.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see a decline in the homelessness in Gadsden. I work at WinSouth’s main office in Alabama City, and over the past five years of working at this location, I have become familiar with the faces of these homeless people who wander the streets daily – it is truly heartbreaking. I would like to see a program which focuses on helping these people get back on their feet and obtain a job. I can only imagine how difficult it would be to apply for a job without the luxury of a shower and clean clothes. There are programs in other cities which have been successful in doing this and I feel Gadsden could very much benefit from such. It’s a growing problem and if we do not address it now, the numbers will continue to grow.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“Many people don’t know that I play the acoustic guitar.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Do the best you can in every task, no matter how unimportant it may seem at the time. No one learns more about a problem than the person at the bottom.” – Sandra Day O’Connor

What is on your bucket list?

“I love to travel! I want, and plan, to go to Italy.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“You can have a plan for what you want to become in life, but if that plan changes, it doesn’t mean that you failed. Trust the direction that God leads you in.”

