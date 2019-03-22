Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Strawberry Angel Pie, Lemon Meringue Pie and Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

Spring is here!

I think one of the big reasons people do not cook anymore is the notion that it takes too long and it’s just too hard. I hope you learn from my recipes that good home-cooked food can be quick, easy and good. Pies are a great dessert to make ahead of time because they store well for several days. For the next few weeks, I want to feature some of my favorite spring recipes. Let’s begin with some wonderful pie recipes.

Strawberry Angel Pie

Pie Shell:

3 egg whites

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 cup sugar

10 soda crackers, crushed

1 cup chopped pecans

Filling:

1/2 pint heavy cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 pint sliced strawberries

For shell, beat whites and cream of tartar until stiff. Slowly add sugar. Fold in the crackers and pecans. Pour into a buttered pie pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

For filling, beat cream until it peaks. Beat in sugar. Fold in strawberries. Pour mixture into cooked pie shell. Refrigerate. Serve with a dollop of sweetened whipping cream.

Andy’s Note: I can’t say enough about this pie. When my mother-in-law was in the nursing home, a lady asked me if I had ever made this strawberry pie. Of course, she told me how wonderful it was and how pretty it was to serve to a group. This has to be my first strawberry pie when I even see a hint of ripe strawberries. You must try!

Lemon Meringue Pie

1 graham cracker crust

Filling:

1 14-15 ounce can

condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon grated

lemon rind

2 egg yolks

Meringue:

3 egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

To make the filling, mix all ingredients with an electric mixer until well blended. Pour into crust.

For meringue, whip the whites until foamy with an electric mixer on high speed. Add the sugar. Continue beating on high until soft peaks form. Pour onto the top of the pie and spread to the edges to seal well. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 minutes or until the top is golden. Let it cool completely and then refrigerate until ready to serve.

Andy’s Note: Now you know that lemon pie is a staple in the South. I have always called it my “lemon icebox pie.” Those of you who do not care for the meringue can leave it without a top or can add whipped topping.

Peanut Butter

Ice Cream Pie

4 tablespoons peanut butter

4 tablespoons light

brown sugar

1 pint vanilla ice cream

5 ounces Cool Whip

crushed peanuts

Graham cracker crust

Melt peanut butter and brown sugar in saucepan. Add ice cream and Cool Whip and stir until mixture is well blended. Pour into graham cracker crust. Sprinkle crushed peanuts on top and freeze.

Andy’s Note: Please take my advice and make two of these or you will never enjoy a piece for yourself. My daughter Mary Virginia is a peanut butter “nut” and dearly loves this pie. It is quick, easy and good (my famous three words)!

As I told a lot of the young cooks during Cottontail’s Village, let’s get cooking!

Happy Spring Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.