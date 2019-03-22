Tigers for Tomorrow to host Art on the Wild Side

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Tigers for Tomorrow is starting a new tradition. On March 30, the wildlife preserve, located at 708 County Road 345 in Attalla, will host Art on the Wild Side. Although this is the first year Tigers for Tomorrow has hosted the event, the preserve is planning to make this an annual event. Gates will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Art on the Wild Side invites a variety of art vendors out to the animal preserve to showcase their artwork and handmade items and food. Food vendors will be offering cakes, pies, spice mixes, jams, jellies, crackers and more. Art venders will showcase their paintings, handblown glass and hand-carved wooden bowls, cutting boards and more. Soul Shine Percussions will provide an interactive drumming circle.

Visitors for Art on the Wild Side will receive half price admission, with tickets $7.50 for adults and $3.75 for children aged 3 through 11. Although visitors typically are not allowed to take photographs, for this special event they will get the opportunity to photograph the animals.

As a non-profit, the money raised at Art on the Wild Side and Tigers for Tomorrow will be used to run the animal preserve that features over 150 exotic animals, including tigers, lions, bears, panthers, cougars and servals. Tigers for Tomorrow offers a permanent, final home to animals that come from a variety of backgrounds. Some animals arrived at the preserve after retirement from the entertainment industry or the circus and from other animal preserves that closed. Tigers for Tomorrow aims to provide the “highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals in need of a secure and permanent home.”

The animal preserve is currently constructing a wellness center that will serve as a surgery and imaging center, provide preventative health care and create a space where new arrivals can be quarantined to ensure they are healthy before they join the other animals.

Tigers for Tomorrow has more planned on the horizon.

The preserve is usually open Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., but for the week of March 25 through 29, the preserve will open during the week to allow students on spring break to tour the sanctuary. On Monday, March 25 and Tuesday, March 26 a tour will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the gates opening at 1 p.m. On Wednesday through Friday, two tours will be held each day. The first tour starts at 10 a.m. with the gates opening at 9:30 a.m. The second tour starts at 1:30 p.m. with the gates opening at 1 p.m. Gates are closed during tours, so visitors are advised to ensure that they arrive on time. Tickets are $10 for children ages 3-11 and $20 for adults. Additionally, this summer Tigers for Tomorrow will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

For more information, visit www.tigersfortomorrow.org, the Tigers for Tomorrow at Untamed Mountain Facebook page or the Instagram at @tftatuntamedmountain.