Local teams compete at GCHS track and field meet

Photo: Westbrook Christian’s Mary Reid Goodwin (right) and Gadsden City’s Trinity Price compete in the girls 400-meter run event during the Gadsden City Track Meet No. 1 on March 21. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Southside and Etowah both won four first-place medals at the Gadsden City track and field meet on Mar. 21.

The hosts Titans took home three gold medals, while Sardis and Coosa Christian each won two.

Multiple first-place winners were Etowah’s Deundrea Williams and Coosa Christian’s Evan Delp. Williams took home the gold in 100-meter dash, (11.42) and the long jump (22-02.50), while Delp finished first in the 200-meter dash, (23.76) and the high jump (6-00.00).

Girls first place finishers were Hokes Bluff’s Lauren Dowdy in the 100-meter hurdles (17.89), Southside’s Camryn Davis in the 1600-meter run (5:48.14), Southside’s Macie Williams in the shot put (38-11.00), Sardis’ Abby Burns in the triple jump (33-08.00) and Etowah’s Zanya McKenzie in the javelin (102-02).

Taking first place for the boys were Sardis’ Torin Bright in the 110-meter hurdles (16.31), Southside’s Ryan Maudsley in the 1600-meter run (4:51.94), Gadsden City’s Jeremiah Watts in the 400-meter dash (53.12), Southside’s Chance Moon in the shot put (47-06.00), Etowah’s

Alex Howard in the discus (149-01), the Westbrook Christian 4×800-meter relay team of Jonah Morris, Jackson Martin, Asher Curp and Mitchell Cook (9:09.73), the Gadsden City 4×100-meter relay team (44.28 2) and the Gadsden City 4×400-meter relay team (3:45.72).

Second place girls finishers included Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles in the 300-meter hurdles (52.92), Gadsden City’s Somara Butcher in the shot put (35-08.00), Etowah’s Zanya McKenzie in the discus (94-07), Etowah’s Jaci Jo Mayo in the triple jump (32-00.00) and the Gadsden City

4×400-meter relay team (4:45.06).

Taking silver for the boys were Gadsden City’s Cartrun Mitchell in the 100-meter dash (11.60), Sardis’ Torin Bright in the 300-meter hurdles (44.23), Westbrook’s Mitchell Cook in the 1600-meter run, (4:57.00), Hokes Bluff’s Braydon Hill in the 200-meter dash (23.83), Hokes Bluff’s Sam Green in the 3200-meter run (11:19.81), Sardis’ Brody Lowe in the discus (131-09), Westbrook’s Jackson Luttrell in the shot put (43-10.00), Hokes Bluff’s Hayden Lipscomb high jump (5-08.00) and the Etowah 4×100-meter relay team (44.30).

Claiming bronze for the girls were Etowah’s Miranda Haney in the 100-meter hurdles (19.90), Westbrook’s Mary Reid Goodwin in the 400-meter dash (1:07.12), Southside’s Camryn Davis in the 800-meter run (2:39.38), Southside’s Abbie Owens in the 200-meter dash (28.18), Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements in the 3200-meter run (13:11.52), Sardis’ Abby Burns in the long jump (15-04.50), Sardis’ Madison Langley in the high jump (4-06.00), Hokes Bluff’s Haleigh Cashman in the triple jump (31-10.50), Glencoe’s Caroline Phillips in the javelin (89-02), the Southside 4×800-meter relay team of Camryn Davis, Marianna Coley, Taylor Hood and Lanora Hill (7:29.79), the Glencoe 4×400-meter relay team of Anna Beth Giles, Sadie Riley, Katie Giles and Abby Vice (4:55.16) and the Southside 4×100-meter relay team of Sierra Flowers, Marianna Coley, Abby Owens and Kenzi Duncan (54.58).

Coming in third for the boys were Westbrook’s Jonah Morris in the 1600-meter run (5:00.10) and 3200-meter run (11:24.46); Etowah’s Ollie Finch in the 100-meter dash (11.74),),

Hokes Bluff’s Braydon Hill in the 400-meter dash (55.04), Southside’s Ryan Maudsley in the 800-meter run (2:15.36), Hokes Bluff’s Matthew Johnson in the 200-meter dash (24.10), Etowah’s Alex Howard in the shot put (43-02.00), Hokes Bluff’s Cody Harp in the discus (115-00), Hokes Bluff’s Christopher Vest in the javelin (134-01), the Westbrook 4×400-meter relay team of Ryan Scott, Hunter Grimes, Joseph James and Mitchell Cook (3:48.31) and the Hokes Bluff 4×100-meter relay team of Darrian Meads, Hayden Lipscomb, Matthew Johnson and Braydon Hill (45.80).