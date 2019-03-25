Yellow Jackets’ McNeely low area scorer at Glencoe Invitational

Photo by Gary Wells

Glencoe High senior Brock McNeely (pictured above) finished as the area’s low scorer at the 15-team Glencoe Invitational Tournament last Saturday (Mar. 23) at Silver Lakes in Glencoe.

McNeely’s score of 148 paced the Yellow Jackets, who finished eighth in the team standings at 171. Hokes Bluff came in 10th at 721.

Justin Graham shot 166 for Glencoe, Hunter Fordham with 193, Jordan Yancey with 210 and Isaac Barkley with 225.

Josh Jones led the Eagles with a 178 score, followed by followed by Matthew Jones and Ethan Whitcomb at 180, Tucker Marsh at 186 and Jackson Millander at 192.