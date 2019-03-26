Etowah boys, Glencoe girls shine at Albertville meet

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Etowah boys and Glencoe girls both took third place at the Albertville track and field meet No. 3 on Mar. 22.

The Blue Devils took home seven first-place medals – three by Deundrea Williams (pictured above) and two by Alex Howard – while the Lady Yellow Jackets won four.

The Etowah girls and Glencoe boys finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Williams’ gold medal hat trick included the 100-meter dash (11.44), the 200-meter dash (23.19) and the long jump (19-11.00). In addition, he was a member of the Blue Devils’ first-place 4×100-meter relay team (45.35) along with Ollie Finch, Jarvis Hardwick and Justin Harris.

Howard’s winning discus toss of 153-04 set a personal record. The throw was more than three feet father than his effort that won the Class 5A state title last season. Howard’s first-place shot put throw measured 39-03.00.

Justin Harris was tops in the triple jump with a 42-08.50 effort. He also posted three second-place finishes – the 100-meter dash (11.87), the 200-meter dash (24.00) and the long jump (19-09.50).

Glencoe girls gold winners were Abby Vice in the 400-meter dash (1:07.56), Hannah Robertson in the 100-meter hurdles (19.17), Anna Beth Giles in the 300-meter hurdles (52.30) and Caroline Phillips in the javelin (99-06).

Two Etowah girls finished first – Jaci Jo Mayo in the triple jump (31-05.50) and Zanya McKenzie in the discus (97-06). McKenzie also took second in the shot put (31-01.00) and the javelin (84-04).

Taking second place for the Etowah boys was Isaiah Atchison in the shot put (34-11.50).

Also winning silver for the girls were Etowah’s Miranda Haney in the 100-meter hurdles (19.39), Glencoe’s Sameera White in the discus (83-08) and Glencoe’s 4×800-meter relay team of Anna Beth Giles, Sadie Riley, Katie Giles and Abby Vice (11:23.74).

Etowah’s Ollie Finch won bronze medals in the 100-meter dash (11.91) and 200-meter dash (24.04).

Finishing third in girls action were Glencoe’s Anna Claire Hipps in the 100-meter dash (14.34) and 200-meter dash (29.70); Glencoe’s Katie Giles in the 1600-meter run (6:09.72); Etowah’s Jaci Jo Mayo in the high jump (4-06.00); and the Glencoe 4×100-meter relay team of Hannah Baker, Lainey Golden, Caroline Phillips and Anna Claire Hipps.