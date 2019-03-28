Area teams ranked in ASWA baseball poll

Released March 28
Baseball
Class 7A
1. Smiths Station
2. Bob Jones
3. Oak Mountain
4. Hoover
5. Auburn
6. McGill-Toolen
7. Mountain Brook
8. James Clemens
9. Hewitt-Trussville
10. Austin
Class 6A
1. Russell County
2. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
3. Oxford
4. Faith Academy
5. Spanish Fort
6. Wetumpka
7. Hazel Green
8. Saraland
9. Homewood
10. Cullman
Class 5A
1. St. Paul’s
2. Charles Henderson
3. Jasper
4. Etowah
5. Shelby County
6. Corner
7. Satsuma
8. Alexandria
9. Chilton County
10. Ardmore
Class 4A
1. Hokes Bluff
2. Trinity
3. North Jackson
4. LAMP
5. Oak Grove
6. Mobile Christian
7. West Morgan
8. Elmore County
9. Andalusia
10. Fairview
Class 3A
1. St. James
2. Gordo
3. Providence Christian
4. Winfield
5. Piedmont
6. Bayside Academy
7. Phil Campbell
8. Hanceville
9. Houston Academy
10. Hale County
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long
2. Fyffe
3. Thorsby
4. Fayetteville
5. Highland Home
6. Ariton
7. Decatur Heritage
8. Leroy
9. Luverne
10. Westbrook Christian
Class 1A
1. Millry
2. Brantley
3. Athens Bible
4. Sweet Water
5. Mars Hill Bible
6. Covenant Christian
7. Spring Garden
8. Victory Christian
9. Winterboro
10. Holy Spirit
Softball
Class 7A
1. Fairhope
2. Spain Park
3. Bob Jones
4. Hewitt-Trussville
5. Sparkman
6. Central-Phenix City
7. Vestavia Hills
8. Hoover
9. Thompson
10. Auburn
Class 6A
1. Buckhorn
2. Northview
3. Gardendale
4. Saraland
5. Hazel Green
6. Daphne
7. Spanish Fort
8. Athens
9. Chelsea
10. Hartselle
Class 5A
1. Hayden
2. Springville
3. Tallassee
4. Mortimer Jordan
5. Rehobeth
6. Satsuma
7. Alexandria
8. Ardmore
9. Moody
10. Douglas
Class 4A
1. Holtville
2. Alabama Christian
3. White Plains
4. American Christian
5. LAMP
6. Wilson
7. North Jackson
8. Good Hope
9. Curry
10. Leeds
Class 3A
1. Prattville Christian
2. Pisgah
3. Plainview
4. J.B. Pennington
5. Pleasant Valley
6. Colbert Heights
7. Winfield
8. Geneva
9. Providence Christian
10. Locust Fork
Class 2A
1. G.W. Long
2. Sumiton Christian
3. Hatton
4. Sand Rock
5. Leroy
6. Red Bay
7. Collinsville
8. Cedar Bluff
9. Vincent
10. Horseshoe Bend
Class 1A
1. Brantley
2. Mars Hill Bible
3. Appalachian
4. Falkville
5. Spring Garden
6. Kinston
7. South Lamar
8. Belgreen
9. Millry
10. Waterloo