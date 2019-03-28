Glencoe's Anna Beth Giles leads off All-Messenger girls basketball team

Messenger file photo by Gary Wells

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

Although the Glencoe High girls basketball team was far from a one-player show this past season, Anna Beth Giles served as the sparkplug for the Lady Yellow Jackets’ engine.

The junior point guard (pictured above) averaged 14 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds while helping the Lady Yellow Jackets post a 21-9 record, win a county tournament championship, qualify for a third straight berth in the Northeast Regional Tournament and finish as regional runners-up for second straight year.

Giles was a Class 3A All-State third team selection.

Fellow first-teamer Macie Williams played a big part in Southside’s first-ever regional tournament appearance. The junior forward averaged 14.2 points and 10.0 rebounds as the Lady Panthers went 20-6 and won an area championship and subregional playoff game. She was recently se-lected to participate in the North/South All-Star girls basketball game this summer.

Giles’ teammate Ashley Morgan averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds at the forward position. Coosa Christian senior guard Claire Davidson averaged a team-high 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals a game as the Lady Con-querors went 18-12. A Class 1A second team All-State pick, she shot 65 percent from the foul line and 28 percent from three-point range.

Making the second team were Glencoe senior center Lauren Cole (8.1 points, 5.4 rebounds), Gadsden City sophomore Camille Jenkins (14.8 points), Coosa Christian junior center India Brown (16. 0 points, 15.0 rebounds), Sardis Kaitlyn Morris (8.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks) and Hokes Bluff Kristen Shields (10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds).

The third team includes West End sophomore Madison Parker, Westbrook Christian eighth grader Brielle Wood, Gadsden City freshman Ta-meah Gaddis, Glencoe junior Anna Grace Goodwin and Etowah freshman Abbi Martin.

Morgan was named All-Defensive Player of the Year by way of her 171 rebounds, 44 deflections, 63 steals and 42 blocks. According to head coach Daniel Cook, “Ashley always covered the best player on the other team, guard or post.”

Also making the All-Defensive Team were Southside junior Kaylee Brown, Hokes Bluff freshman Gracie West, West End sophomore Grace Gilbreath and Coosa Christian senior Sydnee Courington.

Coach of the Year is Glencoe’s Daniel Cook.

Editor’s note: The All-Messenger girls basketball team was based upon statistics provided by local high school coaches. Not all coaches submitted final season statistics.