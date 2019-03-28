Glencoe's Burns signs with Southern Union

Glencoe High senior Evan Burns recently signed a volleyball scholarship with Southern Union Community College in Wadley. Burns was named to the All-Etowah County team after she helped the Lady Yellow Jackets finish 34-25 and qualify for the Elite Eight state tournament. Pictured, sitting from left: Evan’s brother Garrett, Evan’s dad Todd, Evan, Evan’s mom Leigh, Evan’s sister Sydney. Standing, from left: SUCC assistant volleyball coach Regina Smith, SUCC head coach volleyball coach Mechi Jackson.