Hokes Bluff grad sets PR at Jacksonville State track meet

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

2017 Hokes Bluff High School graduate and Jacksonville State sophomore Tylynn Register finish sixth overall out of 37 competitors at the Al Schmidt Bulldogs Relays last Saturday (Mar. 23) at Mississippi State. Register set a new personal record of 1:04.09 in the 400-meter hurdle event, shaving more than a second off her previous best clocked two weeks ago eat Troy University. As a senior at Hokes Bluff, Register won the gold medal in the triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles at the Class 4A state track and field meet.