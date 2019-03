Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

2017 Southside High graduate and UAH sophomore Hunter Nails recently was named Gulf South Conference Track Athlete of the Week. At the Mississippi State Bulldog Relays this past weekend, Nails finished fourth in the 1500-meter run at 3:55.14 was a member of the Chargers’ 800-meter relay team that broke the program record with a first-place time of 7:44.49.