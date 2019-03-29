People of Etowah - Charles Edward Gough

Name: Charles Edward Gough

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Mobile.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the owner and president at Charles Gough Insurance and Financial Services Inc., which is a full service insurance and financial services agency.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I had several very close friends in this business and they were very influential in encouraging me and informing me about this business opportunity.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to a beautiful and talented woman, Tracy Bright Gough, and I have two daughters Hannah (age 22) and Elizabeth (age 26) and Bentley, the family puppy!”

Describe an average day in your life.

“I’m up at 6:45 a.m. and enjoy some coffee and quiet time in the mornings before getting ready and off for my day at my agency. I work most every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the business and then some gym time after work! Tracy and I then try to enjoy some dinner time together each evening.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“I attended elementary and junior high in Mobile and my high school years in Baton Rouge, La., and then on the college at Louisiana State University. ”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“We like to do activities such as workouts at the gym, bike riding and traveling and spending time with our children when possible.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“That’s easy! My two beautiful daughters, Hannah and Elizabeth are my greatest accomplishments in my life!”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“Jesus Christ because he has changed my life, saved me from eternal hell, and enlightened, changed me as a person, giving me a new life outlook.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Believing in myself, allowing myself to listen to others who have input in what I do, and remaining positive in the hard times. Also, having good people around me that partner with me to help both individually and as a team!”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I think the greatest thing about this community Ive learned for the 25 years I have been here is the strength of its people and the way they stay together in both good and hard times!”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would like to see more economic development and growth in our business community so we would be able to afford more opportunities for our children and their children here, instead of moving away to live and work elsewhere. ”

What are three words that describe you?

“Strong family man.”

What is your favorite quote?

“My strength is made perfect in weakness.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9

What is on your bucket list?

“Attending a Super Bowl game, seeing all the national parks in America and holding my newborn grand-children someday before God calls me home.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I’m a rock star, y’all! Just kidding.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Dermot Mulroney (The guy from My Best Friend’s Wedding.)”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Be nice, always. Work hard and be persistent in the things you want in life, and love with all your heart those God places in your life. ”

