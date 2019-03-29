Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

24 Hour Salad, Three Bean Salad and Hot Chicken Salad

Let’s do some salads this week!

24 Hour Salad

1 can Eagle Brand Milk

1/3 cup lemon juice

1 large Cool Whip

1 large can crushed pineapple

1 large can fruit cocktail

1 cup pecans, chopped

1/2 cup cherries, chopped

1 1/2 cups coconut

1 cup marshmallows

Mix all together and decorate with pecans, cherries, and marshmallows

Andy’s Note: As you can see, I still love congealed salads. I can remember my mother always having a congealed salad in the refrigerator. One of the best luncheons that I enjoyed serving at the Holy Comforter included a beautiful square of congealed salad on a bright green leaf of lettuce.

Three Bean Salad

1 large can cut green beans

1 large can cut yellow wax beans

1 large can red kidney beans

1 medium onion, chopped

1 bell pepper, chopped

1 small jar pimento, drained

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup Crisco oil

2/3 cup white vinegar

3/4 teaspoon salt

Drain beans well and place in container with lid. Mix sugar, oil, vinegar, salt and pour over beans. Add onion, pepper and pimento to mixture. Mix well and marinate in refrigerator at least 12 hours before serving. Serve cold.

Andy’s Note: I remember my Aunt Eva and Aunt Sue making this recipe. Not only was it delicious, it was just beautiful on top of a salad. This recipe will keep a while in the refrigerator.

Hot Chicken Salad

4 cups chopped cooked chicken

1 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 small jar chopped pimento

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 1/2 cups grated cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup chopped almonds

1 1/2 cups crushed potato chips

Combine first eight ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Spoon into a 9×13-inch baking pan. Sprinkle potato chips and almonds over the casserole. Chill, covered, in the refrigerator overnight. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly.

Andy’s Note: When my brother-in-law was in the hospital several years ago, I carried a bunch of carry-out plates to the ones who were staying with him. The next morning, I received two phone calls requesting the recipe for this hot chicken salad. You can also add one can of water chestnuts.

Southern Cooking is here to stay!

Happy Cooking,

Andy Bedwell

