Twelve Baskets Bakery - Sweet ladies and even sweeter treats

By Vicki Scott

On several occasions while in route to George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe, I noticed a van parked across from Glencoe Elementary School. Because it was so close to the Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian, at first I thought that the church was having a special catered meal or a bake sale or something church-related.

Last week when I was at the beauty shop getting rid of my blonde, one of the ladies mentioned the van and started telling us all about Twelve Baskets Bakery. She said they bake everything that morning and named what kinds of baked goods they sold.

When I went to church the next evening, I asked the ladies in my bible study class, and they all had been there. I heard raves about the peanut butter cookies and the cinnamon rolls.

I had to find out for myself. My husband Alan was driving me to eat breakfast and I spotted the van. I pointed and asked nicely that he pull over and let me buy some stuff.

When he came to a stop, I asked even more nicely for some money to buy just a few things. I said “Please.”

Without a job, I must be nice sometimes, but it’s tough.

With money in hand and a big smile on my face, I set out to buy some cinnamon rolls. Everything looked so good, and I bought cookies, too! It would be a nice surprise for me to take to the senior center. They would really love me after this surprise!

The ladies were so sweet, and this van is a wonderful idea. I now reminisce when I would hear the ice cream truck. All the van needs is music.

I predict that you will see a lot of me in between diets. Who am I kidding? Y’all will probably see me more than that – my grandchildren loved the cookies! Good luck for many years!