Lady Conquerors hit the right notes against Gadsden City

Photo: Gadsden City’s Cayla Underwood delivers a pitch during the Lady Titans’ 11-6 loss to Coosa Christian last Tuesday (Apr. 2) in Gadsden. (Mike Goodson/Messenger)

By Mike Goodson/Sports Correspondent

Coosa Christian exploded for 15 hits and got some outstanding defense on the way to a 11-6 victory over Gadsden City last Tuesday (Apr. 2) in Gadsden.

The Lady Conquerors jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first inning lead and were never really challenged the rest of the game.

Coosa built a 6-1 lead after three innings and followed with three more runs in the fifth while building a 9-3 lead.

“This was a great win for us,” said Coosa head coach Angie Waits. “The girls have learned a lot and come a long way. This is a great group of girls with awesome attitudes and we’re coming together at the right time.”

The Lady Conquerors extended their lead to 11-3 with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Gadsden City scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on a towering home run over the rightfield fence by Chloe Gibbs.

Alyssa Padgett was the winning for Coosa, while Cayla Underwood took the for the Lady Titans.