Gadsden School Board election to take place

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On Tuesday, January 22, Gadsden voters decided to take the city’s school board from appointed members to elected members. The vote for school board members will be held on April 9. If necessary the run-off election will be held May 21.

“I am hopeful and prayerful that an elected school board will facilitate increased access and public accountability,” said Etowah County Voter’s League Chair Mary Carstarphen Kelley. “The election process should better acquaint parents and the community with their respective school board member.”

The Gadsden City Council certified incumbent Z’Andre Huff, who ran unopposed for the District 3 seat, at the city council meeting on March 5.

Sixteen remaining candidates will vie for board member seats in the six other districts.

District 1 school board candidates are Marrell Dixon, Adrienne Reed, Lishala Thomas and Eva Adkins Timmons.

District 2 school board candidates are Nathan Carter, Robert Hunter and Warren A. O’Meara-Dates.

District 4 school board candidates are Mike Haney, the current sitting board member and Frank Pugh.

District 5 school board candidates are Bill Browning, Mark Dayton and Glenda S. Jackson.

District 6 school board candidates are Kevin Rigby and Nancy K. Stewart, the current sitting board member.

District 7 school board candidates are Glenda Hicks and Wm. Allen Millican.

Polling locations for District 1 are Antioch Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 2103 East Broad Street, and Starnes Park Community Building located at 601 Starnes Park.

Polling locations for District 2 are East Gadsden Community Center located at 919 Wilson Avenue, and Thompson Community Center located at 236 Goldenrod Avenue.

District 3 residents will not vote in this election because the only candidate was certified as the winner on March 5.

Polling locations for District 4 are Wallace Hall at Gadsden State Community College located at 1001 George Wallace Drive; Meadowbrook Baptist Church located at 2525 Rainbow Drive; and the Downtown Civic Center, located at 623 Broad Street.

Polling locations for District 5 are Downtown Civic Center located at 623 Broad Street, and The Tabernacle located at 1301 South 11th Street.

Polling locations for District 6 are Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Mei-ghan Boulevard, and Walnut Park Community Center located at 3200 Walnut Street.

Polling locations for District 7 are Elliott Community Center located at 2829 West Meighan Boulevard, and the Kiwanis Pavilion located at 1500 Noccalula Road.

Some residents voting at East Gadsden Community Center and Wallace Hall in non-city elections will not vote there in city elections.

For more information about the upcoming election, visit www.cityofgadsden.com/528/2019-School-Board-Election or contact the Gadsden City Clerk’s Office by calling 256-549-4517 or e-mailing inelson@cityofgadsden.com.