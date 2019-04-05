Glencoe’s Cole low medalist at Briarmeade Invitational

Photo: Glencoe High’s Lauren Cole follows through on a shot during the Briarmeade Invitational girls golf tournament on Apr. 4 in Glencoe. (Gary Wells)

Lauren Cole shot a low-medalist score of 79 to lead the Glencoe High girls golf team to a second-place finished at the Briarmeade Invitational Tournament on Apr. 4 in Glencoe.

The Lady Yellow Jackets shot an overall 289 score to Oak Mountain’s 259. Abby Powell shot a 104 score for Glencoe, followed by Camryn Blackwell with 106 and Aisa Dennis with 118.

Competing as individuals for Southside, Mallory Brooks and Molly Pierce each shot 113, while Hokes Bluff’s Ashley Bigelow and Katelyn McGinnis shot respective scored of 131 and 151.

In the boys tournament, Brock McNeely shot a 76 to help Glencoe win the first-place trophy. The Yellow Jackets finished with a 339 score to runner-up Hokes Bluff’s 357. Following McNeely for Glencoe were Justin Graham at 84 and Hunter Fordham at 84.

Matthew Jones paced the Eagles at 86, followed by Dylan Boatner at 88 and Josh Jones and Tucker Marsh at 90 each.

Other top individual scores included Southside’s Brock Lawley and Sardis’ Braxton Scott at 84, Southside’s Tommy Simmons at 85 and West End’s Hunter Tucker and Sardis’ Kaleb Morgan at 90.