People of Etowah - Tena King-Morgan

Name: Tena King-Morgan

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Anniston.”

What is your occupation?

“I am the owner of King’s Olive Oil Company.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“I was attracted to the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar business for the health benefits. Both provide an excellent way to add flavor without adding anything artificial. Also, it is exciting to work with the public in a retail setting.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I am married to TC Morgan and have a three-month-old Golden Doodle named Minkah.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“My day starts at 4:45 at Absolute Fitness. Then I typically have meetings for United Way, The Chamber, or Downtown Gadsden. The rest of my day is spent at King’s Olive Oil Company educating customers about extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Weaver High School graduate, Jacksonville State University – Bachelors of Science in Political Science, Master’s degrees in Secondary Education and Agency Counseling, The University of Alabama- Educational Doctorate (all but dissertation).”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time, I enjoy travelling with my husband, spending time with our dog, working out and reading.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My greatest accomplishment in business is winning the Small Business Award (1-10 employees) presented by the Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama in 2017. Another huge accomplishment for me is when I see previous students that I have assisted accomplish their goals. These students range from seniors that I taught at Anniston High School, to at-risk youth from the CITY Program (currently SPAN), to adults who went through the University of Alabama Gadsden Center.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My grandmother has been the biggest influence on my life. She always had (and still has) time for me, was interested in learning new things so she could teach me and consistently made personal sacrifices so I could have what I needed. She is a strong-willed woman who demonstrated how to run a small, family-owned business. She is the backbone of our family and expects me to do my very best.”

To what do you credit your success?

“I am a very structured and task-oriented person. I think it is due to this need for structure that I remain disciplined. It is due to discipline that I am where I am today.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Currently, I serve as Chairwoman of United Way’s Board of Directors and am past Chair of the Board of Directors for The Gadsden/Etowah Chamber of Commerce. I also am serving as co-chair of the education task force for Partnering for Prosperity.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love the fact that people support local businesses.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“I would love to see more people get involved. Instead of complaining about problems, do something about them. There is a saying “you can be part of the problem or part of the solution; but you can’t be both.” We live in a good community that can be great if more people will get involved. There are many volunteer opportunities and events that need volunteers and people to attend.”

What are three words that describe you?

“God-fearing woman!”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I love the rock-n-roll band KISS. So much so that I have seen them in concert 23 times and counting.”

What is your favorite quote?

“I have two favorite quotes. The first is by Nick Saban: “There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you will never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.” My other favorite quote is by B.B. King: “The beautiful thing about education is no one can take it away from you.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Learn everything that you can possibly learn from everyone that you can learn from, especially your parents and grandparents. Stay focused on education as it will carry you through life. ”

