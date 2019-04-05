Pondering life with Pious Bob - A Vision For Proclamation

By Robert Halsey Pine

“As they left the council, they rejoiced that they were considered worthy to suffer dishonor for the sake of the name [Jesus].” (Acts 5:27-42 NRSV).

The apostles had been tea-ching and proclaiming Jesus in the Temple. Although a high priest with the Sadducees had the apostles arrested and put into the public prison, they managed to escape and return to the temple to teach in Jesus’ name.

When confronted again at the temple and taken back to appear before the council, Peter and the apostles said, “We must obey God rather than any human authority.”

If only I could have that kind of courage and conviction. Of course, before the crucifixion, Peter denied knowing Jesus three times. Jesus’ death and resurrection and the Holy Spirit changed Peter and the other apostles forever.

We have the same opportunity now. How did that opportunity survive the past 2,000 years? Acts 5:42 (NRSV) tells us, “And every day in the temple and at home they did not cease to teach and proclaim Jesus as the Messiah.” The apostles passed it on, and so must we.

We must see God in everything. Imagine that we could wear some kind of infrared-like glasses that would allow us to see all the heavenly things going on around us every day. The Holy Spirit coming in and out, angels and others of the heavenly host. That’s probably a little far-fetched, but we can activate the infrared-like glasses of our minds and spirits.

That’s what we need to do. If we are intentionally looking for God in everything, we will see our life in Christ more clearly and be able to share the gospel more readily.

Father God, I would like to order a pair of those funny glasses that You have in Your holy warehouse. I believe that if I can see more clearly, I’ll understand You better and be able to tell others more about You. If You will send those “overnight,” I will appreciate it. You know time is a-wasting and I’m a little behind in my work for You. I pray that this will improve my vision of You. AMEN.

Robert Halsey Pine was born at Newark, Ohio in 1943. He is a graduate of Northeastern University and completed the program of Theological Education by Extension: Education for Ministry, School of Theology, the University of the South.