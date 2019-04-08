Blue Devils finish second at Albertville meet

Photo: Etowah High’s Ollie Finch (right) hands off to NyNy Davis during the boys 4×100-meter dash event at the Albertville Invitational track and field meet on Apr. 5. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger)

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Etowah High boys track and field team won six gold medals – including two by NyNy Davis – on the way to a second-place finish at the Albertville Meet No. 3 on Apr. 5 at AHS.

The Blue Devils finished with 98 points, 14 points behind first-place Albertville and 21 points ahead of third-place Guntersville. The Sardis boys came in fourth overall with 61 points.

Davis took individual medals in both the 100-meter dash (10.75) and 200-meter dash (22.20) and was a member of Etowah’s first place 4×100 meter relay team (42.22) along with Ollie Finch, Justin Harris and Deundrea Williams.

Also winning gold for the Blue Devils were Williams in the long jump (20-04.00), Harris in the triple jump (44-07.50) and Alex Howard in the discus (146-09). Harris also finished second in the high jump (5-10.00).

Two Blue Devils took home the third-place bronze – Howard in the shot put (39-03.50) and Williams in the 100-meter dash (11.26).

Winning gold for the Lions were Torin Bright in the 110-meter hurdles (15.33) and Trent Presley in the high jump (6-00.00). In addition, Bright took third in the 300-meter hurdles (44.35).

Sardis’ Brody Lowe earned a pair of silver medals – one in the shot put (39-07.50) and another in the discus (135-07).

Also coming in second was Westbrook Christian’s Jonah Morris in the 3200-meter run (10:28.06).

Sardis’ Abby Burns was the lone area gold medal winner on the girls’ side, winning the triple jump event with a leap of 33-04.50.

Etowah’s Zanya McKenzie won a pair of silver medals – first in the shot put (32-00.00) and then in the discus (93-00). Teammate Jaci Jo Mayo took second place in the triple jump (32-02.50).

Winning third place in the girls 4×400-meter relay was the Glencoe team of Anna Beth Giles,

Ashley Morgan, Katie Giles and Abby Vice (4:35.03).