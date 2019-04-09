Legals for the week of 4/5 to 4/11

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kevin Shane Naler, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on April 7, 2015, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3416001; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 3, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbers Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Sunshine Acres Subdivision according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 21, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in the Town of Sardis City, Alabama, and lying and being in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND ALSO:

Lots 13 and 14 in Sunshine Acres Subdivision according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 21, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama; said property lying and being in the Town of Sardis City, Alabama, and lying and being in Section 9, Township 10 South, Range 5 East, in Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Tanya Goodwin and Christopher Don Smith to J. Edwin Priddle and Ravon T. Priddle dated Mach 18, 2014 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3399432; the undersigned mortgage owners, J. Edwin Priddle and Ravon T. Priddle, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 2nd day of May, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Six (6) and Seven (7) in Block Fifteen (15) of South Highlands Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 281 and Plat Book “B”, Pages 74-75, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Edwin Priddle and Ravon T. Priddle

Mortgage Owners

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Latrice R. Wilson to Joe E. Gamberi, Jr. dated January 29, 2010 and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number3326920; the undersigned mortgage owner, Joe E. Gamberi, Jr., has elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 2nd day of May, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of GADSDEN, ETOWAH County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 21, Block 31, Garden City Residential Subdivision No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the

property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Joe E. Gamberi, Jr.

Mortgage Owner

COPELAND LAW, LLP

Attorneys for owner

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on April 30, 2007 by Richard Bartlett and wife Rebecca Bartlett, to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book Instrument No. 3271102, Page 5 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 24, 2019:

Lot 10 of the Carlisle Acres Subdivision according to the survey and plat as the same appears of record in Plat Book “K”, Page 49 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

The following manufactured home to be auctioned separately and together with the real estate: 1999 Cavalier mobile home bearing VIN No. LACA029968OS50947.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Dewayne N. Morris

Attorney for Mortgagee

2131 Third Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 30, 2003 by Nathalla J. Elmore and Stephen O. Wood, a married woman and a married man, originally in favor of Southtrust Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Book M2004 at Page 4007 on September 13, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 20, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 7, Block C, in Clubview Heights, Second Addition, according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 71, in the Probate Office ofEtowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 116 Fairoaks Cir, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017116

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The Messenger Newspaper – Run ad: April 5, 2019 April 12, 2019 April 19, 2019

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton A Married Manalisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015, as Instrument No. 3418664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. in Instrument 3438275 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly boundary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Raymond Keith WhortonAlisha Whorton or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

SunTrust Bank successor by merger SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jordan Mcvay and Jessica Mcvay His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 26, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on March 27, 2018, as Instrument No. 3465031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Beginning at the NE corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 366.58 feet to the beginning point of the description; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the said North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 463.99 feet to a point; thence deflect 89 degrees’54’30” to the left for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 degrees’05’30” to the left for a distance of 550.78 feet to a point; thence deflect 101 degrees’50′ to the left for a distance of 420 feet to the point of beginning. The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Beginning at the NW corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said S 1/2 411.07 feet to a point; thence continue in an Easterly direction parallel with the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to a point; thence continue in a Northerly direction parallel with the West line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point on the North line of said S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to the point of beginning. ’The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 168 Cox St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jordan McVayJessica McVay or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9133619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jan Lyons and Hazel Lyons, husband and wife, originally in favor of Reverse Mortgage USA, Inc., on the 28th day of July, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3371802; the undersigned Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 17, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Tract One:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Cove Creek Estates, and lying in Fraction F, Section 17, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of Huntsville Meridian Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon, to reach a point of beginning for the described parcel of land, commence at the Northeast corner of Fraction F; Thence run South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along the East line thereof, 1386.70 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; Thence from said point of beginning continue South 06 degrees 05 minutes West, along said East line of Fraction F, 168.56 feet to a point in the North line of Rabbittown Road; Thence run South 87 degrees 02 minutes West, along said North line, 257.92 feet to a point of curve; Thence run in a Northwesterly and Northerly direction, along a curve to the right, possessing a central angle of 87 degrees 13 minutes and a tangent of 20.00 feet, to the point of tangent in the East line of Cove Creek Drive; Thence run North 05 degrees 45 minutes West, along said East line, 131.48 feet to a point; Thence run North 84 degrees 15 minutes East 312.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Tract Two:

All that tract or parcel of land lying and being Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Cove Creek Estates according to the Map or Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book H Page 29, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, and all improvements thereon.

Together with and subject to all easements, covenants, restrictions, and other matters which appear of record.

Property street address for informational purposes: 1402 Cove Creek Drive, Glencoe, AL 35905

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Mortgagee/Transferee

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 03/28/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed until 05/23/2019 during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Elizabeth Loefgren

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

440170

April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

TIM TEMPLE appointed Personal Representative on 10/18/2017 Estate of MILDRED PERMAN TERMPLE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CHRISTINA L. BURGESS appointed Personal Representative on 03/04/19 Estate of JAMES E. ROGERS, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

SCOTT RIDING appointed Personal Representative on 02/26/19 Estate of MAVIS B. RIDING deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

TRACY Y. MASON appointed Personal Representative on 07/30/2012 Estate of WILLIE JOE PIERCE, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CHARLIE CASELBERRY appointed Personal Representative on 03/11/19 Estate of JERLINE HIGHTOWER CASELBERRY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

BARBARA FOOTE appointed Personal Representative on 03/12/19 Estate of CHARLES E. BOND, JR., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

ADAM LANDON WILSON appointed Personal Representative on 03/11/19 Estate of ROBERT EUGENE WILSON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

PATRICIA VAUGHN appointed Personal Representative on 03/12/19 Estate of LOIS CHRISTENE WALKER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

KRYSTAL MARIA TERRY appointed Personal Representative on 10/18/2016 Estate of KATHRYN SAINT, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JAMES MICHEAL IVEY appointed Personal Representative on 03/22/19 Estate of BOBBY RAY IVEY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

RONNIE WAYNE TILLERY, II appointed Personal Representative on 03/07/19 Estate of MATTHEW LANDON TILLERY, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

HAROLD COLLINS appointed Personal Representative on 03/18/19 Estate of DONNA COLLINS, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

FRANK C. SCARBOROUGH, JR. appointed Personal Representative on 03/12/19 Estate of ELEANOR B. SCARBOROUGH, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

LEONARD LEE GLENN appointed Personal Representative on 03/20/19 Estate of LEACIE ELIZABETH GLENN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

CATHY DENISE PUTMAN appointed Personal Representative on 03/18/19 Estate of SHERRELL CANON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

DEBORAH B. MORGAN AND PATSY D. ILIFF appointed Personal Representative on 03/13/19 Estate of NANCY SUE (HARP) TURNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

RONALD COLEMAN HALL appointed Personal Representative on 03/20/19 Estate of JULIET HALL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

WAYNE COPELAND appointed Personal Representative on 02/14/2013 Estate of EDDIE G. HAIRELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

FILE CLAIMS

JOEY GRIFFIN appointed Personal Representative on 03/13/19 Estate of SHIRLEY GRIFFIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

ORDINANCE

O-08-19

Amending Fiscal Year 2019 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-24-18 (Fiscal Year 2019 Budget) is further amended by transferring $175,000.00 from the unassigned fund balance into account #001-2200-417-20.90 (Contractual Services). The funds will be used for the housing of municipal prisoners.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama at an open public meeting held on March 14, 2019.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

April 5, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE #: JU-2019-83.01

IN THE MATTER OF:

NOAHLIEL CALEB HARRIS

DOB: 03/04/2016, A minor.

CASE #: JU-2019-84.01

IN THE MATTER OF:

JONAH MICAEL HARRIS

DOB: 10/13/2017, A minor

Sheridan Farrond Harris, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Alma Lizbeth Pablo’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights regarding the minor children N.C.H. and J.M.H. and other relief requested by Alma Lizbeth Pablo, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against Sheridan Farrond Harris in Case No: JU-2019-83.01 and JU-2019-84.01, in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. the Answer must be filed with the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 or with the Petitioner’s Attorney, Chad Kilgore, P.O. Box 566, Gadsden, AL 35902

Dated: 03/26/19

Cassandra Johnson, Clerk

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as mended, notice is hereby given that Building Construction Associates, Inc., 204 Pride Lane SW, Decatur, AL 35603, has completed the Contract for Construction of Attalla Fire Station No. 2, Attalla, Alabama for the City of Attalla, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc., 2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.

March 22, 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that STX Railroad Construction Services completed the contract associated with City of Attalla’s Economic Development CDBG Project #LR-ED-PF15-007-Gadsden Warehousing Rail Spur Project. All person with any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should contact Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc., 2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35233 or call 205-879-4462.

March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Gadsden for 2017 City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing Project, Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 29, 2019 and ending on April 19, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOISITHONG EDWARDS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: S-10363

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SOISITHONG EDWARDS, deceased

TO: ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OF SOISITHONG EDWARDS

Linda Riley has filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Soisithong Edwards, Deceased, and prays for admission to probate said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 8th day of May, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to contest said will should you see fit.

Given under my hand the 19th day of March, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of the Probate Court

Etowah County, Alabama

March 22, 29 & April 5, 2019

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: A-1438

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE ADOPTION OF:

SENEN OM FERNANDES

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF:

SENEN OM FERNANDES, AND TO THE LEGAL FATHER, UMESH BHOLANATH JOSHI, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of Senen Om Fernandes, (born to Cynthia Fernandes Gully, Natural Mother), was filed on the 20th day of March, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts of the identity of the natural father is unknown or has not been disclosed and that the whereabouts of Umesh Bholanath Joshi, the alleged legal father, are not known. Minor child’s birth date is 09/20/2002.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein (with Robert M. Echols, Jr., whose name and address is shown below, and) with the clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 20th day of March, 2019.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Robert M. Echols, Jr.

4 Office Park Circle, Suite 116

Birmingham, Alabama 35223

March 22, 29, April 5 & 12, 2019

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF PATSY SAUCEDO AND ASCENCION SAUCEDO

NOTICE TO: JOSHUA BLAKE DEDMON AND/OR UNKNOWN AND /OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Miranda Cannon (natural mother), set to be heard on May 28, 2019 at 10:00 am was filed on the 9th day of January, 2019 alleging that the identify of the natural parent of said child is JOSHUA BLAKE DEDMON or is unknown and has not been disclosed to the court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is 10/19/2017.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Sam Bone

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Done on 3/21/19

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/3/19.

2016 FORD FOCUS; VIN # 1FADP3J24GL219203

David Stanley

134 Hidden Circle

Rainbow City, AL 35906

(256) 393-7172

March 29 & April 5, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/3/19.

2012 MAZDA CX9; VIN # JM3TB3CAXC0344377

Dennis LaBarre

3097 Old Highway 9

Cedar Bluff, AL 35959

(678)449-4575

March 29 & April 5, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/3/19.

2004 MERCURY MOUNTAINEER; VIN # 4M2ZU66WX4UJ08208

2001 FORD EXPEDITION; VIN # 1FMFU16L61LB43729

2002 FORD EXPLORER SPORT TRAC; FIN # 1FMZU67E42UD54658

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

March 29 & April 5, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/10/19.

2002 TOYOTA TUNDRA; VIN # 5TBBT44182S268359

2004 KIA SPECTRA; VIN # KNAFE122145031120

1998 ACURA TL; VIN # JH4UA3645WC008000

2000 BMW528IT; VIN # WBADM6342YGU15036

1998 MERCURY VILLAGER; VIN # 4M2ZV1118WDJ21814

2003 GMC ENVOY; VIN # 1GKDS13S932318386

ER Towing & Recovery

1733 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1549

April 5 & 12, 2019