Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger

Grasyn Carter scored three goals to lead Class 4A/5A No. 4 Southside to a 5-0 shutout over sixth-ranked Westbrook Christian last Saturday (Apr. 6) at SHS. Makayla Moore and Laney Bishop each scored a goal for the Class 4A/5A No. 4 Lady Panthers (11-2), while Alexis Thompson, Rebecca Johnson, Hallie-Kate Smith and Peyton Abernathy each had an assist. Pictured above, Southside’s Savanna Knighten (right) and Westbrook’s Hilary Tran chase down a ball.