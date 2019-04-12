Gadsden City School Board election held

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

On April 9, the Gadsden City School Board election was held, electing several new councilmen and electing several board members that had previously been appointed.

On Tuesday, January 22, Gadsden voters decided to take the city’s school board from appointed members to elected members.

The Gadsden City Council certified incumbent Z’Andre Huff, who ran unopposed for the District 3 seat, at the city council meeting on March 5.

About 2,200 voters voted in the first Gadsden City school board election.

In District 1, school board candidate Adrienne Reed defeated Lishala Thomas and Eva Adkins Timmons with 64 percent of the votes.

In District 2 school board candidate Nathan Carter received 70 percent of the votes, beating opponents Robert Hunter and Warren A. O’Meara-Dates.

In District 4 school board candidate Mike Haney, the current sitting board member, retained his seat with 64 percent of the votes and defeated challenger Frank Pugh.

In District 5, school board candidate Mark Dayton received 65 percent of votes, beating opponents Bill Browning and Glenda S. Jackson.

In District 6, school board candidate Nancy K. Stewart, the current sitting board member, defeated opponent Kevin Rigby with 67 percent of the votes.

In a close race, Allen Millican narrowly won over Glenda Hicks with 51 percent of the vote. Millican received 247 votes while Hicks received 234. With only 13 votes deciding this election, every voter’s voice counted.

No run-off elections will be necessary.