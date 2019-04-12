Inspiration from God’s Word: The Power of the Resurrection

By Toni Ford

In just a few days, Easter Sunday will be here and millions of people will gather around the world to reflect on the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Yet the resurrection is more than just a historical event. For the believer, this is a time of great celebration as we remember the sacrifice the Lord made for each of us in order for us to have eternal life with Him. The resurrection not only defines our identity but is also our source of power for every circumstance we face. Paul prayed in Ephesians 1:19-20, “That you will begin to understand how incredibly great His power is to help those who believe Him. It is the same mighty power that raised Christ from the dead and seated Him in the place of honor at God’s right hand in heaven.”

Sadly though, as the days and weeks pass, we quickly forget the focus of Easter and go back to our normal lives struggling to face our everyday circumstances. However, this is not how God designed us to live. The resurrection power of Jesus is available to us every day. The resurrection changes everything, and God intends for us to live each day in His power as a new creation.

Ephesians 2:6 says “And God raised us up with Christ and seated us with him in the heavenly realms in Christ Jesus.” You have new life in Christ. You have a new name in Christ. The resurrection changes who you are and here is just a taste of who you are in Christ.

You are redeemed. Gal 3:13 says, “Yet, Christ paid the full price to set us free from the curse of the law. He absorbed it completely as he became a curse in our place. For it is written: ‘Everyone who is hung upon a tree is doubly cursed.’

You are an overcomer. 1 John 5:4-5 says, “For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith. And who can win this battle against the world? Only those who believe that Jesus is the Son of God.”

You are victorious. 1 Cor. 15:57 says, “But thank God! He gives us victory over sin and death through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

You are free. Romans 8:2 says, “For the ‘law’ of the Spirit of life flowing through the anointing of Jesus has liberated us from the ‘law’ of sin and death.”

You are forgiven. 1 John 1:9 says, “But if we confess our sins to him, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all wickedness.”

Remember, not only does our identity comes from Him but we also have access to the great power of His resurrection.

Lord, today we thank you for your death, burial, and resurrection! As your child, we ask that you help us align ourselves with the power of the resurrected One. We confess and believe that you are the only way to salvation and so we surrender our lives to you afresh and new today and ask you to use us for your glory now and forever! All praise to you, Lord Jesus!

If you would like me to join you in prayer please email me at tonif77@gmail.com. I would love to pray for you!