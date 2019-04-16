Blue Devils rake in the hardware at GCHS Meet No. 3

By Chris McCarthy, Publisher/Editor

The Etowah High boys and girls track and field teams combined for 10 first-place medals at the Gadsden City Track and Field Meet No. 3 on Apr. 11 at GCHS.

NyNy Davis and Jaci Jo Mayo both won three gold medals for the Blue Devils. Davis won in the boys 100-meter and 200-meter dashes (10.47 and 21.90) and was a member of the boys 4×100 meter relay along with Ollie Finch, Justin Harris and Deundrea Williams (41.98). Mayo earned the gold hat trick with first-place showings in the long jump (16-04.00), high jump (4-08.00) and triple jump (33-04.00).

Westbrook Christian’s Jonah Morris took the gold in two events. He finished first in the 1600-meter run (4:54.84) and 800-meter run (2:17.58).

Also coming in first in boys’ events were Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry in the 110-meter hurdles (15.28), Gadsden City’s Jeremiah Watts in the 400-meter dash (52.50), Westbrook’s Mitchell Cook in the 3200-meter run (11:32.73), Etowah’s Justin Harris in the long jump (21-02.00), Southside’s Chance Moon in the shot put (46-11.00), Etowah’s Alex Howard in the discus (143-00), the Westbrook 4×800-meter relay team of Joseph James, Jackson Martin, Asher Curp and Mitchell Cook (9:20.56) and the Gadsden City 4×400-meter relay team (3:39.22).

Also capturing gold in girl’s events were Gadsden City’s Jashonna Clark in the 100-meter hurdles (18.52), Glencoe’s Anna Beth Giles in the 400-meter dash (1:04.90 1), Southside’s Maci Williams in the shot put (41-03.00) and the Gadsden City 4×400-meter relay team (4:35.81).

Williams and Harris both earned a pair of silver medals – Williams in the 100-meter dash (10.79) and the long jump (21-00.00) and Harris in the 200-meter dash (23.16) and the triple jump (41-09.00). Other boys finishing in second place were Southside’s Ryan Maudsley in the 1600-meter run (4:57.21), Etowah’s Hank Hayden in the 300-meter hurdles (45.50), Westbrook’s Jackson Martin in the 3200-meter run (11:34.74), Etowah’s Toby Camp in the javelin (131-02) and the Gadsden City 4×100-meter relay team (44.14).

Two local girls earned the silver – Southside’s Abbie Owens in the 200-meter sash (26.95) and Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements in the 3200-meter run (13:30.59).

Coming in third in boys’ events were Westbrook’s Jackson Luttrell in the shot put (44-10.00) and the discus (111-00.50), Coosa Christian’s Evan Delp in the 100-meter dash (11.04), Gadsden City’s Jakari Embry in the 300-meter hurdles (47.32), Westbrook’s Mitchell Cook in the 400-meter dash (53.30) and Gadsden City’s Cartrun Mitchell in the 200-meter dash (23.26).

Earning the bronze in girls’ events were Etowah’s Miranda Haney 100-meter hurdles (19.45), Gadsden City’s Catherine Clements in the 1600-meter run (6:19.40), Southside’s Alexis Valentine in the 3200-meter run (13:35.63), Glencoe’s Sameera White in the discus (76-05.25), Gadsden City’s Jashonna Clark in the high jump (4-06.00), Etowah’s Leonna Trammell in the triple jump (30-08.000) and Glencoe’s Caroline Phillips in the javelin (89-08).