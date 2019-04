Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger

Isaac Franklin (pictured above) scored four goals and Gideon Garcia added two as Class 4A/5A No. 4 Southside shut out Anniston, 9-0, in boys soccer on Monday (Apr. 15) at SHS. Also for the Panthers (12-1-1), Koen De Hullu and Michael Daughtery each had a goal and an assist, Josh Perez had a goal and Cade Thompson had an assist.