People of Etowah - Glen Williams

Name: Glen Williams

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Etowah County and Hokes Bluff.”

What is your occupation?

“Marketing, advertising and now real estate.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“My wife of 27 year, Felicia, is a cosmetologist. My son Jason has one child named Lana. My daughter April’s children are Aliah and the twins, Abby and Anna. My mom is Edna Williams. My sister is Tina Richey.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“There are no average days at all. I work with clients, serve on the board of the Barrie Center, I’m a Kiwanis officer, I play music at North Glencoe Church and I’m a member of the Foggy Hollow Bluegrass Review.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Hokes Bluff, Gadsden State and real estate school.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Music, tractor work, bicycling and tons of yard work.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“Foggy Hollow Bluegrass Gatherin’ with its 20 years and 39 shows, and The Glen Williams Agency with its 39 years of marketing as self-employed.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“My dad taught me so many great things, including to be honest and work hard.”

To what do you credit your success?

“Steve Means inducted me in to Key Club in high school. I continued in college and as an adult. My success stems from meeting many successful business people and learning from them.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“Kiwanis, Board Chair of the Barrie Center and Stinger Metric Bike group.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“I love the area, downtown and the friendly people.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“The riverfront; it’s coming.”

What are three words that describe you?

“Outgoing, determined and helpful.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I survived cancer from 1956, 63 years ago.”

What is your favorite quote?

“Be it good or be it bad, this too shall pass.”

What is on your bucket list?

“Seeing Dwight Yokum and another cruise to the islands.”

What is your hidden talent?

“Writing.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Clint Eastwood, my favorite of all time, but I can’t imagine him playing bluegrass music! I did get to meet him four years ago, a highlight of my recent life.”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“Save more money.”

