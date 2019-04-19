Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell

Apple Snicker Salad, Squash Casserole and Easy White Cake

Rejoice!

He will reign forever and ever!

May the joy of Easter reign in your heart forever,

Wishing you a beautiful and blessed Easter!

Let’s do some quick and easy dishes for Easter!

Apple Snicker Salad

6-8 Granny Smith apples, cut into chunks (peeled or not)

6 large Snicker bars, cut into bite size pieces

1 jar marshmallow crème

(8-ounce) cream cheese, softened

(8-ounce) Cool Whip

Mix marshmallow crème, Cool Whip and cream cheese with a mixer until smooth. Add apples and Snicker pieces. Mix well, refrigerate and serve.

Andy’s Note: This is a really good and fun recipe that is a little different. I always decorate the top with red cherries and a few pecans during the holiday months. A crystal bowl is just perfect for serving. Now, how easy and good can it get?

Squash Casserole

1 stick margarine

1 (8 oz.) carton sour cream

1 small jar pimento, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup grated carrots

1 can water chestnuts, chopped

2 cups cooked squash, mashed and drained

1 cup onion chopped fine

2 cups Pepperidge Farm Dressing

Mix margarine and pour over dressing. Line bottom and sides of a 9×13 inch pan with half the mixture. Mix all other ingredients and pour over stuffing. Sprinkle with remaining stuffing on top. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.

Andy’s Note: A lady from Oxford sent me this recipe a couple of years ago. Yesterday, I found it pushed back in one of my desk drawers. This is a great recipe and I usually add about one cup of cheese to the dish.

Easy White Cake

1 white cake mix

1 cup milk

1 box instant vanilla pudding

4 eggs

3/4 cup oil

1 teaspoon almond flavoring

Bake at 325 degrees for about 45-50 minutes.

Andy’s Note: This cake is wonderful to make when strawberries are in season. It’s really for any kind of fruit, but when I see strawberries, I always think of this cute little delicious cake. Throw it in any size greased pan and bake away! In fact, I am going to “fire-up”my oven in a few minutes.

It seems that the older we get, the more we want to go back to the one meal that tastes like home. My Grandmother Icy always comes to my mind when I think of all of the wonderful meals that she prepared in her kitchen. The one meal that I loved was her beautifully fried chicken, the cabbage slaw that was sliced perfectly, cream-style corn that she scraped from the cob, cornbread always cooling in an iron skillet, a three-layer banana cream cake that was in the refrigerator that she dared us to touch, and best of all, her sweet ice tea that had been in the refrigerator for hours.

Happy Easter Cooking.

Andy Bedwell

“Southern Cooking with Andy Bedwell” can be purchased at Alabama Gift Company in downtown Gadsden and The Messenger on Rainbow Drive.