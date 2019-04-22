Etowah splits playoff doubleheader at Jasper

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

By Jonathan Bentley/Daily Mountain Eagle

Jasper and Etowah combined for just five runs in two games on Saturday (Apr. 20), with each picking up a win in a pair of pitcher’s duels in the first round of the Class 5A state baseball playoffs at Jasper.

The No. 7 Blue Devils (25-11) got the best of third-ranked Jasper (25-9) in the opener, winning 2-0. The Vikings returned the favor in the second game at 2-1.

Game 3 is set for today (Apr. 22) at 5 p.m.

Jasper pitchers Parker Sawyer, Topher Wilson and Tyler Thomasson were at the top of their game. The trio allowed three runs on six hits and five walks over 14 innings for the

Vikings (25-9).

In the opener, Etowah scored two runs in the first inning and made the lead stand. The Blue Devils started the game with a pair of singles. After a sacrifice moved the runners up one base, Jarren Wright scored on a balk for the first run. Will Hotalen (pictured above) then drove in Young with a single.

Jasper had scoring chances. The Vikings had two runners in scoring position in the fourth inning with two outs, and Zac Durham led off the sixth with a double. Both times Hotalen got out of the jam. In a complete-game effort, Hotalen allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven. He helped his cause with a hit and an RBI. Wright and Young each went 1-for-2 with a run scored.

Parker Sawyer took the loss, giving up both runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

After a 12-inning scoreless drought, Jasper got off the mat with two runs in the top of the sixth inning in game 2.

Ryan Willcutt singled and pinch runner Peyton Thomasson scored on a three-base error for the 1-0 lead. Three batters later, Slade Harbin belted a home run to leftfield, making the score 2-0.

Etowah loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the inning, with Austin Young scoring when Will Noles was hit by a pitch. The next batter hit a fly ball to leftfield to end the threat.

Tyler Thomasson retired the Blue Devils in order in the seventh inning. He went the distance, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Etowah’s Kam Wilson also went seven innings in picking up the hard-luck loss. He gave up two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. At the plate for the Blue Devils, Young went 1-for-3 with a run scored, Noles went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Derickey Wright went 1-for-3.