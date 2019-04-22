Legals for the week of 4/19 to 4/25

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on April 30, 2007 by Richard Bartlett and wife Rebecca Bartlett, to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book Instrument No. 3271102, Page 5 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 24, 2019:

Lot 10 of the Carlisle Acres Subdivision according to the survey and plat as the same appears of record in Plat Book “K”, Page 49 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

The following manufactured home to be auctioned separately and together with the real estate: 1999 Cavalier mobile home bearing VIN No. LACA029968OS50947.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the mortgage debt and cost of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

EvaBank, Mortgagee

Dewayne N. Morris

Attorney for Mortgagee

2131 Third Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on June 30, 2003 by Nathalla J. Elmore and Stephen O. Wood, a married woman and a married man, originally in favor of Southtrust Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in Book M2004 at Page 4007 on September 13, 2004, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 20, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 7, Block C, in Clubview Heights, Second Addition, according to the Map or Plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, page 71, in the Probate Office ofEtowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 116 Fairoaks Cir, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017116

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

The Messenger Newspaper – Run ad: April 5, 2019 April 12, 2019 April 19, 2019

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton A Married Manalisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015, as Instrument No. 3418664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. in Instrument 3438275 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 20th day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly boundary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Raymond Keith WhortonAlisha Whorton or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

SunTrust Bank successor by merger SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jordan Mcvay and Jessica Mcvay His Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 26, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on March 27, 2018, as Instrument No. 3465031 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK to be recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 29th day of April, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL ONE: Beginning at the NE corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 366.58 feet to the beginning point of the description; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the said North line of said S 1/2 a distance of 463.99 feet to a point; thence deflect 89 degrees’54’30” to the left for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point; thence deflect 90 degrees’05’30” to the left for a distance of 550.78 feet to a point; thence deflect 101 degrees’50′ to the left for a distance of 420 feet to the point of beginning. The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Beginning at the NW corner of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East and run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said S 1/2 411.07 feet to a point; thence continue in an Easterly direction parallel with the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to a point; thence continue in a Northerly direction parallel with the West line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 411.07 feet to a point on the North line of said S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4; thence continue in a Westerly direction along the North line of said S 1/2 for a distance of 506.52 feet to the point of beginning. ’The above described land being a portion of the S 1/2 of the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 14, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 168 Cox St, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Jordan McVayJessica McVay or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9133619

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Angela Beth Walker and Jason Mitchell Walker, wife and husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for GMFS, LLC, on August 15, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, at Instrument No., 3406173; and subsequently transferred to GMFS LLC; GMFS LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 17, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at a ¾ inch solid iron marking the NE corner of the NE ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 9, Township 12 South, Range 4 East and thence run North 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 312.15 feet to an iron pin found, stamped “Walker at the 80 foot right of way of Gallant Road; said iron pin marking the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; thence run North 00 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East a distance of 307.40 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker; thence run North 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds East a distance of 250.00 feet to an iron pin found stamped L. Walker; thence run South 00 degrees 00 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 307.40 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker at the 80 foot right of way of Gallant Road; thence run along said right of way South 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 37.86 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker; thence continue along said right of way South 81 degrees 44 minutes 01 seconds West a distance of 212.14 feet to an iron pin found, stamped L. Walker; said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land hereby described.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

GMFS LLC

Transferee

Jauregui, Lindsey, Longshore & Tingle

244 Inverness Center Drive

Suite 200

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (205) 970-2233

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Gary Lynn Mccollum And Wife Patricia Ann Mccollum to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Funds Direct, its successors and assigns dated April 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on May 3, 2006, as Instrument No. 3246019 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust in Instrument 3450779 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank, National Association as Legal Title Trustee for Truman 2016 SC6 Title Trust, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOTS NUMBERS TWO AND THREE (2 & 3), IN BLOCK FOUR (4), OF J.H. MCCORMICKS’S SUBDIVISION, ATTALLA, ALABAMA, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “E”, PAGE 129. ALL SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 315 TALLAPOOSA,ATTALLA,AL 35954 PARCEL NUMBER 16-05-21-0-001-019.000

Said property is commonly known as 315 Tallapoosa, Attalla, AL 35954.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Gary Lynn MccollumPatricia Ann Mccollum or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 977317

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sharon C. Brooksarlis J.E. Brooks to Beneficial Alabama Inc. dated May 15, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on May 18, 2007, as Instrument No. 3271358 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-RPL4 in Instrument 3480466 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-RPL4, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 6th day of May, 2019 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FOUR (4), BLOCK ONE (1) IN THE REARRANGEMENT OF JONES HEIGHTS ACCORDING TO THE MAP OF SAID REARRANGEMENT AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK G, PAGE 105, IN THE PROBATE JUDGE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN RAINBOW CITY, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

SUBJECT PROPERTY IS LOCATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 15.09.31.3.000.068

Said property is commonly known as 132 Elam Circle, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

The indebtedness secured by said Mortgage has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of default under the terms of the Note secured by said Mortgage, including but not limited to, nonpayment of the indebtedness as and when due. The indebtedness remains in default, and this sale will be made for the sole purpose of paying the same, including all expenses of the sale, attorney’s fees, and all other payments provided for under the terms of said Mortgage.

Said property will be sold subject to the following items, which may affect the title to said real property: all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, including but not limited to, ad valorem taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities, which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements, rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the real property is Sharon C. BrooksArlis J.E. Brooks or tenant(s).

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-RPL4

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(800) 275-7171

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 9138019

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on November 15, 2002 by Rodney L. Ward and Cynthia B. Ward, Husband and wife, originally in favor of SouthTrust Bank, and recorded in Book 2002 at Page 0005807 on December 17, 2002, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 20, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot Number 1, Brock Hill 2nd Addition, Plat Book G, page 399, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 4896 Tawannah Trl, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 18-016512

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Mary A. Morse, wife and Jacob S. Morse, husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 30th day of April, 2015, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3417115. The undersigned Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage as Mortgagee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on May 20, 2019, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number Ten (10) end the SW 25′ of Lot Number Nine (9), Scenic Highland,

Plat Book “F”, pages 77, 79, and 81, being more particularly described as follows:

Lot Number Ten (10), and

A tract of land described as beginning where the southwest line of Lot Number 9 intersects the northwest line of Scenic Highway, and from thence run in a northeasterly direction, along the northwest line of said highway, a distance of 25 feet; thence in a northwesterly direction, parallel with the southwest line of said Lot Number 9, to a point in the north line of said Lot Number 9, which said point is 25 feet northeast of, and at right angles to, the southwest line of said lot; thence in a westerly direction, along the north line of said lot, to the northwest corner thereof; thence in a southeasterly direction along the southwest line of said Lot Number 9 to the point of beginning, said description embracing what is commonly known as the southwest 25 feet of Lot Number Nine (9), all in Block Number One (1), in Scenic Highlands, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 77, 79, and 81, Probate Office, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 49820-808

ATTORNEYS FOR MORTGAGEE

REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE

MORTGAGEE

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on August 31, 2011 by Terry W. Holdridge, Unmarried, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and recorded in Instrument # 3354820 on September 7, 2011, and modified in and modified by agreement recorded November 28, 2017 at Instrument Number 3459784, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on June 3, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 10, and the North Half of Lot 11, Block 1, in Sardis Alabama, No. 2, as recorded in Plat Book G at Page 261, in the Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 270 Noblitt Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 19-017373

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on September 23, 2009 by Claudette Bailey Blackwood, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, successor in interest to Colonial Bank, and recorded in Instrument # 3320410 on September 23, 2009, and modified in modified by Agreement recorded January 11, 2016 in Instrument Number 3428504, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Branch Banking and Trust Company as reflected by instrument recorded in 3440221 of the same Office. Shapiro and Ingle, L.L.P., as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 22, 2019, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to wit:

Lot 43, Parcel Number 3, as shown on a map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book F, Page 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 36 Southern Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of Shapiro & Ingle, LLP at the address indicated below. Shapiro & Ingle, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Branch Banking and Trust Company, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

SHAPIRO & INGLE, LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 16-010662

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Robert Autwell and wife Hollie Jo Autwell, as Mortgagors, to Gregg Oliver and Stephen Wooten, as Mortgagees, dated the 24th day of November, 2014, and recorded in Instrument Number 3410447, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale on the 8th day of May, 2019, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at an ½ inch pipe found at purported NW corner of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama; thence South 03° 48’ 08″ East 552.0 feet (South 184 yards-Deed record) to an inch pipe found at the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; thence from the True Point of Beginning, North 81° 15′ 00″ East 533.00 feet (555.0 feet-Deed Record) to an ½ inch rebar found on the Westerly right of way of Mountain Drive; thence along the Westerly right of way of said Mountain Drive, South 25° 15′ 12″ West 151.46 feet to a 2 inch angle iron found; thence leaving said right of way, South 86° 08′ 39″ West 201.93 feet

(200.00 feet-Deed record) to a 2 inch pipe found; thence South 21° 38′ 41″ West 117.05 feet (107.0 feet-Deed record) to an ½ inch pipe found; thence South 84° 13′ 49″ West (South 83° West-Deed record) for a distance of 206.34 feet (207.0 feet-Deed record) to an ½ inch pipe found; thence North 03° 48′ 08″ West 199.31 feet (North 200.00 feet-Deed record) line to the True Point of Beginning for the property herein described; said lands lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama. (Instrument No. 3409882).

Said sale will be made for the p0urpse of paying said indebtedness and he expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

“Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. an attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

Elizabeth P. Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER, HANEY & SKELTON, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 546-1656

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Thomas T. Conner Jr., an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for First Federal Bank, on the 30th day of September, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3356071; the undersigned RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on May 23, 2019, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number Seven (7) in Block Number Four (4) and from thence run in a Southerly direction along the West line of said Lot Number Seven (7) a distance of 33 feet to a point; thence in an Easterly direction and in a direct line to the Southwest Corner of Lot Number Fifteen (15), in said Block Number Four (4); thence in a Northerly direction along the East line of Lot Number Seven (7) which is also the West line of Lot Number Fifteen (15) to the Northeast Corner of Lot Number Seven (7); thence in a Westerly direction along the North line of said Lot Number Seven (7) a distance of 150 feet to the Point of Beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Number Seven (7), in Block Number Four (4) of Rolling Green Park, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Two: Lot Numbers Six (6), Fifteen (15) and Sixteen (16) in Block Number Four (4), in Rolling Green Park, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel Three: A tract or parcel described as commencing at a point in the West line of Lot Number Seven (7) which point is 33 feet Southerly measured along said West line from the Northwest Corner of said Lot Number Seven (7) and from thence run in an Easterly direction along the South line of the North 33 feet of said Lot Number Seven (7) to a point in the East line of Lot Number Seven (7); thence in a Southwesterly direction and in a direct line to a point in the Northeasterly line of Lot Number Ten (10), which point is 15 feet Southeasterly measured along said Northeasterly line from the Northwest corner of said Lot Number Ten (10); thence in a Westerly direction and in a direct line to a point in the Westerly line of Lot Number Eight (8), which point is 53.98 feet Southerly measured along the West lines of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Seven (7) from the point of beginning; thence in a Northerly direction along the West line of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Seven (7) a distance of 53.98 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence in a Northerly direction along the West line of Lot Numbers Eight (8) and Seven (7) a distance of 53.98 feet to the Point of Beginning and embracing a portion of Lot Numbers Seven (7), Eight (8) and Ten (10) in Block Number Four (4), in Rolling Green Park, as shown by the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 238 and 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 810 Padenreich Avenue , Gadsden, AL 35903

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Sirote & Permutt, P.C. at the address indicated below. Sirote & Permutt, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation , Mortgagee/Transferee

Rebecca Redmond

SIROTE & PERMUTT, P.C.

O. Box 55727

Birmingham, AL 35255-5727

Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

www.sirote.com/foreclosures

448384

April 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

LEONARD LEE GLENN appointed Personal Representative on 03/20/19 Estate of LEACIE ELIZABETH GLENN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

CATHY DENISE PUTMAN appointed Personal Representative on 03/18/19 Estate of SHERRELL CANON, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

DEBORAH B. MORGAN AND PATSY D. ILIFF appointed Personal Representative on 03/13/19 Estate of NANCY SUE (HARP) TURNER, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

RONALD COLEMAN HALL appointed Personal Representative on 03/20/19 Estate of JULIET HALL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

___________

FILE CLAIMS

WAYNE COPELAND appointed Personal Representative on 02/14/2013 Estate of EDDIE G. HAIRELL, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Bobby M. Junkins

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

FILE CLAIMS

JOEY GRIFFIN appointed Personal Representative on 03/13/19 Estate of SHIRLEY GRIFFIN, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900209-SJS

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex re: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2009 Cadillac CTS

VIN# 1G6DN57P290173747

DEFENDANT

In Re:

Antonio Dionne Williams

Tekeisha Sherray Threatt

Lien-Holder:

National Auto Lenders

14645 NW 77th Avenue #203

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900089-CDR

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex re: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,045.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANT

In Re: Altonias Renard Middleton

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 3rd day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 2nd day of April, 2019

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900285-WB0

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$820.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Jamie Renee Rusch

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 15th day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900204-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,080.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Matthew Marc Gibson

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 10th day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-19-900286-GCD

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel:

Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$935.00 U.S. Currency

In Re: Jonathan Lee Denham

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture and ultimate disposition of the above described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of June, 2019. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

Done this the 15th day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO

QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: CV-2019-900036-WBO

THE ESTATE OF CARLA SMITH, DECEASED

PLAINTIFF

BILLY L. HAWKINS AND APRIL S. HAWKINS, AND THEIR HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, AND THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL OF REAL PROPERTY, SITUATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TO-WIT: LOT 21 EDWARDS ADDITION TO SOUTHSIDE, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK H, PAGE 128, AND LYING AND BEING

IN THE CITY OF SOUTHSIDE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: Billy L. Hawkins and April S. Hawkins and their heirs and devisees, if deceased, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above described real property.

Please take notice that The Estate of Carla Smith, deceased has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer said Complaint on or before May 27, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-2019-900036-WBO.

DONE this 9TH day of April, 2019.

CASSANDRA “SAM” JOHNSON

CLERK OF COURT

Jonathan M. Welch

Attorney for Plaintiff

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2019-900141.00

F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability Company

Plaintiff

VS

A tract of land described as Lot Number Twenty-five (25) in Block Five (5) of Oak Park Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the plat thereof recorded in plat Book “B”, page 200, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, April Morris, the unknown heirs of April Morris, if any, American General Financial Services of Alabama, Inc. and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, has filed in Circuit court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. the style of said action being identified as CV-2019-900141.00. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before June 10, 2019 or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action CV-2019-900141.00.

Done this 3rd day of April, 2019.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of Court

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

__________

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO.: CV-2019-900138.00

F & L Properties, LLC an Alabama Limited Liability company

Plaintiff,

V.

A tract of land described as Lot Number Twenty (20) in Block “E”, according to the Re-arrangement of Lots “D”, “E”, and “F” of the Pinehurst Addition, as shown by the map of said Re-Arrangement recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 15, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; Darius Glenn Thrasher, the unknown heirs of Darius Glen Thrasher, if any, Johnny Thrasher, Jack Thrasher, Old Republic Insurance Company, BBVA Compass Bank, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property Defendants are hereby notified that F & L Properties, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. The style of said action being identified as CV-2019-900138.00. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before June 10, 2019, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against them in said Civil Action CV-2019-900138.00

Done this 1st day of April, 2019.

Cassandra “Sam” Johnson

Clerk of Court

April 19, 26, May 3 & 10, 2019

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. S-10400

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES L. SLICHENMYER, DECEASED

TO: James Michael Slichenmyer

1056 s. Meahme Trail

Crawfordsville, In 47933-1806

Randall Wayne Slichenmyer

1001 W. Sixth Street

Greenfield, IN 46140-1806

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Beth Bailey and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of James L. Slichenmyer, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County at 10:30 a.m., on June 25, 2019, when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE #: JU-2019-83.01

IN THE MATTER OF:

NOAHLIEL CALEB HARRIS

DOB: 03/04/2016, A minor.

CASE #: JU-2019-84.01

IN THE MATTER OF:

JONAH MICAEL HARRIS

DOB: 10/13/2017, A minor

Sheridan Farrond Harris, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Alma Lizbeth Pablo’s Petition for Termination of Parental Rights regarding the minor children N.C.H. and J.M.H. and other relief requested by Alma Lizbeth Pablo, within thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against Sheridan Farrond Harris in Case No: JU-2019-83.01 and JU-2019-84.01, in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama. the Answer must be filed with the Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 or with the Petitioner’s Attorney, Chad Kilgore, P.O. Box 566, Gadsden, AL 35902

Dated: 03/26/19

Cassandra Johnson, Clerk

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

April 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2019

____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: A-1423

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE PETITION OF:

RICHARD ARTHUR MORROW AND BETTY LORETTA MORROW

NOTICE TO THE UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED PARENT OF: A CHILD BORN TO LINDSEY NICOLE KATHLEEN JOHNSON, WHOSE ADDRESS IS ALSO UNKNOWN OR UNDISCLOSED.

You will take a notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Lindsey Nicole Kathleen Johnson, (Natural Mother) and unknown father, set to be heard on June 25, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. was filed on the 2nd day of February 2019, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and had not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is December 3, 2009.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Clark Hall, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Courthouse, 800 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Done this 10th day of April, 2019.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

Clark Hall

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: (256) 549-4357

Fax: (256) 547-4881

clarkhall@clarkhalllaw.com

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

_____________

PUBLICATION OF ADOPTION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE: A-1451

IN THE MATTER OF ADOPTION PETITION OF: D.M. AND P.M.

Notice to: Unknown Father or P.Z. Bewell

Address: Unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born of P.A. R., was filed on the 9th day of April, 2019, alleging that the whereabouts and identity of the natural father are unknown and/or that the natural father to the aforesaid minor child is that of a putative father, Minor Child’s birth date is 08/19/15.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein with Petitioner’s Adoption Attorney, Robert T. Noone, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, 800 Forrest avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Done this 9th day of April, 2019.

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONERS:

Robert T. Noone, Esq.

Adoption Attorney

PO Box 2425

Gadsden, Alabama 35903

256-689-0565

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 12, 19, 26 & May 3, 2019

____________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that STX Railroad Construction Services completed the contract associated with City of Attalla’s Economic Development CDBG Project #LR-ED-PF15-007-Gadsden Warehousing Rail Spur Project. All person with any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should contact Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood, Inc., 2701 1st Avenue South, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35233 or call 205-879-4462.

March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

J & D Enterprises, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with City of Gadsden for 2017 City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing Project, Gadsden, Alabama. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 29, 2019 and ending on April 19, 2019. All claims should be filed at J & D Enterprises, LLC, P.O. Box 583, Gadsden, AL 35902 during this period.

March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ADOPTION PETITION OF PATSY SAUCEDO AND ASCENCION SAUCEDO

NOTICE TO: JOSHUA BLAKE DEDMON AND/OR UNKNOWN AND /OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition for the Adoption of a child born to Miranda Cannon (natural mother), set to be heard on May 28, 2019 at 10:00 am was filed on the 9th day of January, 2019 alleging that the identify of the natural parent of said child is JOSHUA BLAKE DEDMON or is unknown and has not been disclosed to the court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor child’s birth date is 10/19/2017.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within 30 days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for petitioners, whose name and address is shown below, and with the clerk of the Probate court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Sam Bone

1031 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

Done on 3/21/19

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 29, April 5, 12 & 19, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2007 JEEP PATRIOT; VIN # 1J8FT48W17D372704

AM PM Roadside & Towing

827 Jones Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 691-9162

April 19 & 26, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2005 CHEVROLET EQUINOX; VIN # 2CNDL13F456198428

2001 HONDA CBR900; VIN # JH2SC44021M100572

1980 BUICK REGAL; VIN # 4J47AAG146447

Tommy Tow’s

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35904

(256) 490-3715

April 19 & 26, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2007 GMC YUKON XL; VIN # 1GKFK66857J346722

Jimmy’s Towing

1727 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-2007

April 19 & 26, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2012 NISSAN ALTIMA; VIN # 1N4AL2AP4CN547143

2000 FORD F-150; VIN # 1FTRX17W3YNA68861

2000 BUICK LESABRE; VIN # 1G4HR54K1YU184656

2009 DODGE JOURNEY; VIN # 3D4GG57V49T513621

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

April 19 & 26, 2019

NOTICE OF

VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle (s) on 5/24/19.

2006 BUICK RENDEZVOUS; VIN # 3G5DB03L76S629667

2001 CHEVROLET MONTE CARLO; VIN # 2G1WW12E019120579

Hammett Towing

240 Wesson Lake Road

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 613-8499

April 19 & 26, 2019