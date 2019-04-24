Etowah’s Irvin wins state tennis title

Photo: The Etowah High girl’s tennis team gathers for a photo after finishing fifth at the Class 4A-5A state tournament last Tuesday (Apr. 23) in Mobile. Pictured, from left: head coach Drew Noles, Erianna Irvin, Megan Higgins, Jordyn Walker, Lauren Johnson, Abrianna Irvin, Jada Douglas, Jacie Huff, Kimberly Johnson, assistant coach Erika Pinson.

Helped by Arianna Irvin’s championship in No. 2 singles, the Etowah High girl’s tennis team finished fifth overall at the Class 4A-5A state tournament last Tuesday (Apr. 23) in Mobile.

A seventh grader at Etowah Middle School, Irvin went undefeated on the wat to the title. She defeated Jasper’s Amelia Polos, 6-2, 6-3; St. John Paul’s Cathy Buena, 6-0, 6-1; and

Russellville’s Emma Claire Brag well, 6-0, 6-1, before beating Montgomery Academy’s Mae Volta, 6-4, 6-0, in the title match.

In addition, Irvin and her sister Arianna made it to the state semifinals in No. 1 doubles. They defeated W.S. Neal’s Nearer/Aaron, 6-0, 6-0 and Jasper’s Pearson/Griffin, 6-4, 6-1 before falling to Montgomery Academy’s Chandler/Volta, 7-5, 4-6, 4-6.

Arianna Irvin and Kimberly Johnson reached the state semis in No. 1 and No. 6 singles, respectively. Irvin received a first-round bye before beating W.S. Neal’s Yasmin Nearer, 6-0, 6-0. She then lost to Montgomery Academy’s Jenna Chandler, 4-6, 5-7.

Meg Higgins, Lauren Johnson and Jada Douglas all each advanced to the second round for the lady Blue Devils.

Sardis High’ Caroline Johnson was the runner-up in 4A/5A No. 4 singles. She beat Altamont’s Jhelum Disrupt, 6-1, 6-0; Jasper’s Lillian Griffin, 6-2, 6-3; and Russellville’s Peyton Parrish, 6-2, 6-2 before falling to Montgomery Academy’s Martha Ernest, 5-7, 2-6, in the championship match. The Lady Lions finished seventh overall.

The Southside boys finished tied for eighth overall. Colton Duggar, Hudson Hopper, Hayden Davis, Ben Deice, Jackson Opdycke and Noah Hefner won in No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively.

The Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team of Davis/Deice and No. 3 doubles team of Opdycke/Dylan Winning ham also advanced out of the opening round.