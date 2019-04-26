Art on the Rocks at the Falls to return to Gadsden

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

Art on the Rocks began as a project of the Gadsden Woman’s Club in 1958, when the club decided to do an summer art show. The first art show featured over 100 artists and their works at Noccalula Falls. This art show sparked the Gadsden Art Association. The art association sponsored Art on the Rocks for decades. However, the art show stopped being held in the early 1990s.

Now, Art on the Rocks at the Falls is returning to Gadsden after a nearly 30-year hiatus. The “at the Falls” portion of the title for the event was added to distinguish it from another Art on the Rocks event now being held in Alabama.

Art on the Rocks at the Falls will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Noccalula Falls. Admission to the event is $6 for adults, $4 for children aged 4-12, seniors and military and free for children under 4 years old.

Art on the Rocks at the Falls will feature over 50 artists coming from Alabama, Georgia and even as far away as Michigan. The artists will be displaying a wide variety of art including, glass work, metal work, wood work, pottery, jewelry, homemade soaps, paintings and more.

The Art on the Rocks at the Falls Facebook page has been showcasing some of the artists that will be attending the event. Each artist offers a unique style or medium. Pam Witsell from Rome, Ga., will showcase her cement planters and hand-painted wooden signs featuring quotes. Teresa Humphries of Rainbow City will be selling beautiful homemade baskets. Rebecca Aldridge makes unique beach chairs. Jen Lusk makes adorable dolls. Randy Yates of Glencoe makes knives made of bone with handles carved from antlers. These are just a few of the many artisans that visitors will be able to meet at Art on the Rocks at the Falls.

A portion of the money raised will be used to fund arts locally.

Tina Pendley, one of the event’s planners, said that community interest in the event was one of the driving factors in the Gadsden Art Association’s decision to bring the event back to Gadsden.

For more information, e-mail aotr.gadsden@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page Art on the Rocks at the Falls.