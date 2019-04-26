Attalla debuts new loft apartments

By Sarrah Peters, News Editor

The City of Attalla is proud to debut new loft apartments in the downtown area. The city owns the buildings the lofts are located in and have been working for several months to refurbish them.

Located above The Cozy Nest, the apartments are accessed from the rear of the building. The two apartments feature exposed brick, modern light fixtures, original and refurbished hardwood floors, natural wood shelves and doors and other details that transform the space.

Attalla Mayor’s Assistant Debbie Steele worked with contractor Ron Catoe, who had refurbished his own loft in downtown Attalla, to design the space.

Attalla Mayor Larry Means said that he is excited about the new loft space.

“There’s a niche for downtown apartments like these,” said Means.

Means said that once the lofts are paid for, the money from the rent will be placed into an economic development fund.

Means also praised the work that had been done, saying that the space had been transformed and that everything was up to code.

“I wish you could see what it looked like before,” he said.

Mayor Means was excited about the prospect of the city doing more loft projects in the future.

“Maybe some more places will open up,” said Means.

Hunter Allen Miltenberger and his fiance Ali recently moved into one of the apartments and couldn’t be happier.

“We liked the personality of this place,” said Hunter. “It matches us. We see ourselves in it for awhile. It actually really feels like this place came to us. And we both love Attalla.”

Means said that Attalla, with its low crime rates, is a great place to live, though he admits that having lived there his whole life that he might be a bit biased.

A loft apartment is still available for rent. For more information, contact Debbie Steele at 256-438-3980.