Goal in double overtime sends Westbrook past Springville in soccer playoffs

Emma Barber’s goal with 17 seconds left in the second overtime gave Westbrook Christian a 4-3 victory over Springville in the first round of the Class 4A/5A girts state soccer playoffs on Thursday (Apr. 23) at Springville.

The Lady Warriors (12-3) visit Southside on Tuesday, April 30, in a second-round match.

Barber’s game-winner came off a high deflected shot that sailed over the reach of the Springville goalkeeper.

Avery Bane opened the scoring in the first half with a volley shot from a Makenna Beard corner kick.

Two minutes later, Mary Reid Goodwin scored off a Bane assist to make it 2-0. The Lady Tigers Springville scored shortly before halftime to draw within 2-1.

With approximately 11 minutes left in the game, Anna Cate Edwards (pictured above) scored to put Westbrook ahead 3-1.

Springville scored a pair of goals in a five-minute span to force the tie and send the match into the extra session.