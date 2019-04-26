Goal in double overtime sends Westbrook past Springville in soccer playoffs

Goal in double overtime sends Westbrook past Springville in soccer playoffs

April 26, 2019 chris
Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Emma Barber’s goal with 17 seconds left in the second overtime gave Westbrook Christian a 4-3 victory over Springville in the first round of the Class 4A/5A girts state soccer playoffs on Thursday (Apr. 23) at Springville.
The Lady Warriors (12-3) visit Southside on Tuesday, April 30, in a second-round match.
Barber’s game-winner came off a high deflected shot that sailed over the reach of the Springville goalkeeper.
Avery Bane opened the scoring in the first half with a volley shot from a Makenna Beard corner kick.
Two minutes later, Mary Reid Goodwin scored off a Bane assist to make it 2-0. The Lady Tigers Springville scored shortly before halftime to draw within 2-1.
With approximately 11 minutes left in the game, Anna Cate Edwards (pictured above) scored to put Westbrook ahead 3-1.
Springville scored a pair of goals in a five-minute span to force the tie and send the match into the extra session.

View More ›
View More ›