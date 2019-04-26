Keep Smiling with Rosie Preston

The following piece is an example of the creative writing of my the granddaughter Breanna, who pictured with me this week. She will be 13 on April 26. I think she’s written several good poems for her class at Episcopal Day School.

An Ode to Mocha

“My lovely, feisty cat, Mocha, you are a loved cat. You don’t like really like me all the time. You’re sweet and soft and your tongue feels like sandpaper and you are silly. I thank you for pouncing on me in the mornings so I don’t sleep in.

I imagine life without you with being tardy at school. I also imagine life without you, I would not be having scratches and bite marks on my hands and arms!

There are pros and cons of having a cat. You are fluffy but you shed a lot! Hairless cats don’t shed. Your fur smells like sweet cinnamon. My life without you would for me being tardy for school and have boring nights. I love you, always!”

Breanna Lankford

