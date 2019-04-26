Lady Panthers shut out Mortimer Jordan in first round

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Southside scored five goals in the second half to breeze past Mortimer Jordan, 6-0, in the first round of the Class 4A/5A girls state soccer playoffs on Thursday (Apr. 24) at SHS.

The Lady Panthers (18-2) host Westbrook Christian in a second-round match on Tuesday, April 30.

Caroline Prince (pictured above) scored two goals for Southside, followed by Alexis Thompson, Makayla Moore, Hallie-Kate Smith and Grasyn Carter with one each. Laney Bishop distributed three assists, while Thompson and Camryn Davis each had one.