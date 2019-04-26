People of Etowah - Ron Daugherty

Name: Ron Daugherty

Where were you born and raised?

“I was born and raised in Hokes Bluff.”

What is your occupation?

“Teacher/Coach.”

What made you decide to work in your field?

“The teachers and coaches that I had.”

Tell us about your family and pets.

“I have three children, Greyson (21), Reece (9) and Raynlee (7). Grey is a junior at Alabama. He played football and baseball at Southside. He was the quarterback of our semi-final football team and pitched and played third base for his senior year semi-final baseball team. Reece and Raynlee are in third and first grades at Southside Elementary. They are into everything. My mom lives in Ballplay with her husband Jerry. My brother Cliff, his wife Donna and his daughter Lacey, a junior at Southside, live in Southside. We have two cats, Daisy and Dandy.”

Describe an average day in your life.

“Busy, fun, productive, making things better than the day before.”

What school or schools have you attended?

“Hokes Bluff High School (Advanced High School Diploma), Gadsden State Community College, Troy State University, Jacksonville State University (Double Major Math/Physics) Athens State University(Education Certification) and The University of North Alabama (Master Degree in Educational Administration).”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“Be with my kids, relax, play and water activities.”

What would you say is your greatest accomplishment?

“My kids, both by birth and by career.”

Name the one person that has been the most influential in your life. Why?

“I can’t do that! So many have helped me become who I am. My parents, Anthony Daugherty and Kay Daugherty (Jones), grandparents (Margret Huff), teachers (Mrs. Smith), coaches (Danny Payne, Mike Robertson, Pat Ball, John Serafini, etc…), friends, colleagues, extended family. It takes a village.”

Are you involved in any service organizations?

“I feel like my job is a service organization.”

What is your favorite thing about this community?

“The people.”

What would you like to see change in the community?

“Some of the negativity that is unwarranted. Take the time that you spend complaining and use it working and things get done.”

What are three words that describe you?

“He really tried.”

What is something surprising that many do not know about you?

“I like to make balloon animals.”

What is your favorite quote?

“I can’t answer that. Too many brilliant people have said too many wonderful things. You have to have categories. But, I’ll throw one out. ‘I’m not sure what to do with my hands.’”

What is on your bucket list?

“Hate to say it, but I think I’m living it.”

What is your hidden talent?

“I have fantastic movie quote retention.”

If a movie were made about your life, who would you want to play you?

“Some new up and coming stud actor a really suave and debonair dude..”

What advice would you give yourself as a child?

“If you don’t try, you will never know, shoot for the moon, slow down, take it all in, think more, make the most of every occasion cause some of the people you think will always be there may be gone way before always even starts.”

To nominate someone for the People of Etowah column, e-mail speters@gadsdenmessenger.com or call 256-547-1049.